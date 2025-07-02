Can-AmDealersKawasakiLatest NewsNewsNews EnewsletterSea-DooTop Stories

Jacksonville Powersports celebrates 50 years with full-service showcase and strategic product mix

The StaffJuly 2, 2025

Jacksonville Powersports marked its 50th anniversary on June 28 with a public celebration that reflected the dealership’s enduring presence and strategic evolution in Florida’s competitive market.

Jacksonville Powersports marked its 50th anniversary on June 28 with a public celebration that reflected the dealership’s enduring presence and strategic evolution in Florida’s competitive market. (Photo: Jacksonville Powersports/Facebook)

The second-generation, family-owned dealership hosted an open house at its Atlantic Boulevard location featuring product demos, promotional raffles, and customer appreciation activities. The event drew new and longtime customers alike, offering a glimpse into the operational model that has sustained the business for five decades.

“We’ve been here for 50 years, and this was a chance to thank our customers and community,” says George Masde, owner of Jacksonville Powersports and son of its founder. “The anniversary gave us a moment to celebrate our roots—and the future.”

Built for longevity

Jacksonville Powersports has grown by maintaining a broad inventory spanning multiple product categories, supported by a full-service operation. The June 28 event showcased key units from top OEMs, including Sea-Doo, Can-Am and Kawasaki.

“We don’t just sell powersports vehicles—we ride them, service them, and know what customers need after the sale,” says Sales Manager Byron. “If you buy it from us, we can take care of it for the long run.”

The dealership’s full-service department remains a cornerstone of its success, with factory-trained technicians certified in brands such as Kawasaki, Can-Am and Sea-Doo.

Navy roots

Founded in the 1970s by a U.S. Navy veteran and motorcycle enthusiast, Jacksonville Powersports has evolved into a high-volume, multi-line dealership serving the greater Jacksonville area. Now located just west of I-295 on Atlantic Boulevard, the business leverages both a strong location and deep community ties.

Related Articles

“The dealership was born out of a love for motorcycles, and we’ve kept that passion alive across generations,” Masde says. “Now we’re focused on building for the next 50 years.”

Industry insights

For the broader powersports industry, Jacksonville Powersports offers a notable example of sustained dealership performance through:

  • Multi-line diversification that spans core and emerging segments (e.g., neighborhood PTVs);
  • Retention through service, supported by experienced staff and strong post-sale support; and
  • Community credibility built on longevity, staff continuity, and regional brand identity.

The June 28 event wasn’t just a celebration — it was a reaffirmation of a customer-first, service-backed model that continues to deliver results.

Tags
The StaffJuly 2, 2025

Related Articles

Former dealership manager accused of $27K embezzlement scheme in NJ

May 8, 2025
Specialty Cycleworks fire.

Fire rips through Pennsylvania motorcycle restoration shop

May 6, 2025
Simply Ride 20th anniversary bash

PSB visits Simply Ride for its 20th anniversary

April 2, 2025
Filer's Powersports (screenshot)

New York dealership reports second break-in in two years

March 20, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
EPG Brand Acceleration
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.