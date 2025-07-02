Jacksonville Powersports marked its 50th anniversary on June 28 with a public celebration that reflected the dealership’s enduring presence and strategic evolution in Florida’s competitive market.

(Photo: Jacksonville Powersports/Facebook)

The second-generation, family-owned dealership hosted an open house at its Atlantic Boulevard location featuring product demos, promotional raffles, and customer appreciation activities. The event drew new and longtime customers alike, offering a glimpse into the operational model that has sustained the business for five decades.

“We’ve been here for 50 years, and this was a chance to thank our customers and community,” says George Masde, owner of Jacksonville Powersports and son of its founder. “The anniversary gave us a moment to celebrate our roots—and the future.”

Built for longevity

Jacksonville Powersports has grown by maintaining a broad inventory spanning multiple product categories, supported by a full-service operation. The June 28 event showcased key units from top OEMs, including Sea-Doo, Can-Am and Kawasaki.

“We don’t just sell powersports vehicles—we ride them, service them, and know what customers need after the sale,” says Sales Manager Byron. “If you buy it from us, we can take care of it for the long run.”

The dealership’s full-service department remains a cornerstone of its success, with factory-trained technicians certified in brands such as Kawasaki, Can-Am and Sea-Doo.

Navy roots

Founded in the 1970s by a U.S. Navy veteran and motorcycle enthusiast, Jacksonville Powersports has evolved into a high-volume, multi-line dealership serving the greater Jacksonville area. Now located just west of I-295 on Atlantic Boulevard, the business leverages both a strong location and deep community ties.

“The dealership was born out of a love for motorcycles, and we’ve kept that passion alive across generations,” Masde says. “Now we’re focused on building for the next 50 years.”

Industry insights

For the broader powersports industry, Jacksonville Powersports offers a notable example of sustained dealership performance through:

Multi-line diversification that spans core and emerging segments (e.g., neighborhood PTVs);

that spans core and emerging segments (e.g., neighborhood PTVs); Retention through service , supported by experienced staff and strong post-sale support; and

, supported by experienced staff and strong post-sale support; and Community credibility built on longevity, staff continuity, and regional brand identity.

The June 28 event wasn’t just a celebration — it was a reaffirmation of a customer-first, service-backed model that continues to deliver results.