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Carmichael crowned Holeshot King during Nashville Supercross weekend

The StaffApril 15, 2026

Ricky Carmichael added another milestone to his decorated career on April 10, winning the Holeshot King Challenge as downtown Nashville’s Broadway Street was transformed into a high-energy motocross drag-racing venue in front of an estimated 90,000-plus fans.

Ricky Carmichael added another milestone to his decorated career on April 10, winning the Holeshot King Challenge in downtown Nashville during the supercross weekend. (Photos: Triumph Motorcycles)

The event, created by Jeremy McGrath, shut down one of America’s most recognizable entertainment corridors for a bracket-style start competition featuring some of the most accomplished names in Supercross and Motocross history.

Carmichael captured the overall win aboard the Triumph TF 450-X, delivering consistent, explosive starts and strong acceleration throughout the bracket to secure the Holeshot King title in dominant style.

“It was next level,” Carmichael remarks. “The crowd was massive and the energy was unreal. The TF 450-X came out of the gate strong every time, and winning in this kind of setting made it even more special.”

The high-profile activation ran alongside the Monster Energy Supercross round at nearby Nissan Stadium, extending race-weekend energy into the heart of downtown and exposing the sport to a broader mainstream audience across Nashville’s busiest entertainment district.

Nashville’s Broadway Street was transformed into a high-energy motocross drag-racing venue in front of an estimated 90,000-plus fans.

Jeff Stanton and Ivan Tedesco also competed on Triumph machinery, adding depth to a star-studded lineup that drew continuous crowds along Broadway as riders launched head-to-head under neon signage and packed balconies.

Each elimination round showcased raw launch speed in a format designed to highlight reaction time and hole-shot ability, turning a typically technical aspect of racing into a spectator-focused street spectacle.

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Organizers said the Broadway activation underscored the sport’s growing crossover appeal and provided a high-impact promotional stage that blended motorsports and Nashville’s entertainment culture in one of the most visible race-weekend showcases to date.

For Triumph Motorcycles, the event placed its off-road program directly in front of one of the largest Supercross weekend audiences of the season, reinforcing visibility for the TF 450-X platform in a uniquely urban environment.

Organizers said the Broadway activation underscored the sport’s growing crossover appeal and provided a high-impact promotional stage that blended motorsports and Nashville’s entertainment culture in one of the most visible race-weekend showcases to date.

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The StaffApril 15, 2026

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