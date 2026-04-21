Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship returned to Cleveland for the first time in 30 years, delivering a pivotal Round 14 as Ken Roczen closed the 450SMX title gap to just one point.

Ken Roczen tied Bob Hannah for 10th all-time career wins at 27, and tightened the championship battle to one point with his Cleveland Supercross win. (Photo: MX Sports)

Roczen’s 2-2-1 Triple Crown performance at Huntington Bank Field — capped by a dominant final moto win — notched his fourth victory of the season and 27th career win, tying him for 10th all-time with Supercross legend Bob “Hurricane” Hannah. More importantly, it slashed Hunter Lawrence’s points lead from 10 to one after a crash-filled outing.

“Wow. I had no idea I was one point back [in the championship]. I am so blown away with the gamble we took with the weather. It was supposed to be clear for the last two races, but it kept raining. That affected my decision with goggles, and I kept sticking with roll-offs just to be safe,” Roczen said. “I’m just so grateful I’m able to ride like this.”

With three rounds remaining, the tightening championship adds late-season intensity for teams, sponsors, and partners as Supercross heads to Philadelphia — a key venue for fan engagement and OEM visibility.

In 250SMX East action, Nate Thrasher earned his first win of 2026, leading a podium sweep for Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing. This result reinforces Yamaha’s development pipeline and brand presence in the feeder ranks.

Flat Track: Lima amateur event expands talent pipeline

In Progressive American Flat Track, Mees Promotions and Cory Texter Promotions announced a new amateur program tied to the Lima Half-Mile, one of the sport’s most historic venues.

The June 25 event will feature a “Road to AFT” class offering transfer spots into the pro ranks, creating a direct pathway for emerging riders. (Photo: American Flat Track/AFT)

The June 25 event will feature a “Road to AFT” class offering transfer spots into the pro ranks, creating a direct pathway for emerging riders while adding revenue opportunities through entries, ticket sales, and sponsor activation.

“We’re excited to keep the amateur event going at Lima and can’t wait to see the pros of the future take on the half-mile,” Mees Promotions said in a press announcement.

The initiative underscores a broader push for grassroots-to-pro pipelines, a key lever for sustaining participation and OEM engagement.

Ducati leverages heritage in U.S. off-road push

Ducati North America is doubling down on authenticity as it enters the U.S. off-road market, with CEO Jason Chinnock competing in the Biltwell 100 aboard a restored 1971 Ducati 450 R/T Desmo.

Ducati North America CEO Jason Chinnock competed in the Biltwell 100 aboard a restored 1971 Ducati 450 R/T Desmo. (Photo: Ducati)

The effort aligns with Ducati’s 100th-anniversary strategy, blending heritage storytelling with expansion into new product categories. The build incorporated aftermarket partners, including Dubya USA, Race Tech, FMF Racing, and Pirelli — showcasing brand participation in grassroots racing.

“It will take more than winning races for Ducati to be taken seriously in the off-road category in the U.S.,” Chinnock said. “We need to be authentic and show up on the starting line.”

The activation comes as Ducati pushes deeper into motocross and off-road segments.

MotoAmerica: Performance, parity drive competition narrative

At MotoAmerica’s Road Atlanta round, Josh Herrin delivered a bounce-back Supersport win for Rahal Ducati, setting a lap record and tightening the championship gap to three points over Darryn Binder.

MotoAmerica’s Road Atlanta round saw Josh Herrin deliver a bounce-back Supersport win for Rahal Ducati. (Photo: MotoAmerica/Brian J. Nelson)

“Super-happy with how the team worked this weekend… we recovered well and had a good race today,” Herrin said, pointing to ongoing development gains within the Ducati program.

Across classes, competitive parity and record-setting pace — including multiple lap records — reflect increasing technical sophistication and investment from teams and OEM partners.

In Mission King of the Baggers, Hayden Gillim swept the weekend aboard an Indian Challenger, leading a podium lockout for the brand and reinforcing the category’s growing marketing value.

“It just kind of shows where this team is headed… we’re slowly getting better every weekend,” Gillim said.

Brianna Cutler continued to build momentum with her win in the Build.Train.Race. program (Photo: Brian J. Nelson)

Elsewhere, M4 ECSTAR Suzuki’s Matthew Chapin secured his first Twins Cup win of the season, while Brianna Cutler continued to build momentum in the Build.Train.Race. program — a key initiative aimed at developing female talent and expanding the sport’s demographic reach.

Bottom line

From a tightening Supercross title fight to grassroots expansion in flat track and brand-led activation in off-road and road racing, the week’s results highlight a common theme: OEMs, teams, and promoters continue to invest in talent pipelines, experiential marketing, and category expansion to drive growth across the powersports ecosystem.