Supercross: Hunter Lawrence wins in Denver, sets up title showdown
Hunter Lawrence delivered a statement ride in Round 16 of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship, capturing a dominant 450SMX Class victory at Empower Field at Mile High to tighten the championship battle heading into the finale.
Lawrence took control early and never looked back, building a double-digit gap to finish 13.2 seconds ahead of points leader Ken Roczen. The win — his fifth of the season — cuts Roczen’s advantage to a single point, setting up a winner-take-all showdown in Salt Lake City.
“It’s good. When I see the [30] second board go sideways I get so excited. Let’s go out, have fun, and do what I love to do. It couldn’t have been much better than that. I’m really happy. Let’s go to Salt Lake, baby.” — Hunter Lawerence
Eli Tomac, returning from injury, thrilled the home crowd with a comeback ride to third, marking his 111th career Supercross podium and tying Jeremy McGrath for second all-time.
In the 250SMX West Division, newly crowned champion Haiden Deegan continued his dominant season with his seventh win. Deegan led wire-to-wire to finish ahead of Levi Kitchen and Ryder DiFrancesco, further cementing a record-setting year for Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing.
The 2026 Supercross season now heads into its finale on May 9 at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, where Lawrence and Roczen will battle head-to-head for their first premier-class title.