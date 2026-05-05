Hunter Lawrence delivered a statement ride in Round 16 of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship, capturing a dominant 450SMX Class victory at Empower Field at Mile High to tighten the championship battle heading into the finale.

Hunter Lawrence’s fifth win of the season cuts Roczen’s championship lead to a single point. (Photos: Feld Motor Sports Inc.)

Lawrence took control early and never looked back, building a double-digit gap to finish 13.2 seconds ahead of points leader Ken Roczen. The win — his fifth of the season — cuts Roczen’s advantage to a single point, setting up a winner-take-all showdown in Salt Lake City.

“It’s good. When I see the [30] second board go sideways I get so excited. Let’s go out, have fun, and do what I love to do. It couldn’t have been much better than that. I’m really happy. Let’s go to Salt Lake, baby.” — Hunter Lawerence

Eli Tomac, returning from injury, thrilled the home crowd with a comeback ride to third, marking his 111th career Supercross podium and tying Jeremy McGrath for second all-time.

The points are now set up for a winner-take-all showdown in Salt Lake City between Roczen and Lawrence.

In the 250SMX West Division, newly crowned champion Haiden Deegan continued his dominant season with his seventh win. Deegan led wire-to-wire to finish ahead of Levi Kitchen and Ryder DiFrancesco, further cementing a record-setting year for Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing.

The 2026 Supercross season now heads into its finale on May 9 at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, where Lawrence and Roczen will battle head-to-head for their first premier-class title.