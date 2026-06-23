ATVs return to Erzbergrodeo as Segway takes global stage

Segway Powersports made a statement on the global off-road stage this month, helping bring ATV competition back to the legendary Red Bull Erzbergrodeo for the first time in eight years.

Segway’s team was headlined by American off-road racer Jacob Zuccone, joined by special guest Cain Smead of Dirt Wheels magazine, alongside accomplished riders from Germany and Serbia — all competing aboard the AT10. (Photo: Segway Powersports)



The Plano, Texas-based manufacturer partnered with Red Bull to reintroduce four-wheel competition to the famed Austrian hard enduro event, often referred to as the world’s toughest off-road race. Held annually at the Erzberg iron mine in Austria, the event attracts elite riders from around the globe to tackle some of the most demanding terrain in motorsports.

ATVs had been absent from Erzbergrodeo since 2018, making Segway’s effort a notable milestone for the category and a high-profile showcase for the company’s growing presence in the off-road market.

Leading the initiative was a six-rider international team aboard Segway AT10 ATVs, including American off-road racer Jacob Zuccone and Dirt Wheels magazine’s Cain Smead. Riders from Germany and Serbia rounded out the lineup, creating a multinational effort to demonstrate the capabilities of the AT10 platform in one of off-road racing’s harshest environments.

While side-by-sides have dominated much of the industry’s recent growth, ATV sales remain an important segment for many powersports dealers, particularly in recreational and utility applications. (Photo: Segway Powersports)

The effort reflects a broader strategy by Segway Powersports to build credibility within the off-road community through racing and experiential marketing initiatives.

“Erzbergrodeo represents everything that makes off-road racing special — determination, innovation and the relentless pursuit of what’s possible,” says Gabriel Cruz, marketing director for Segway Powersports U.S. “Bringing ATVs back to this legendary event after eight years wasn’t simply about competing. It was about creating opportunity, celebrating the roots of our sport and pushing off-road culture forward.”

The return of ATVs to Erzberg also comes as manufacturers continue searching for new ways to elevate the category and attract younger riders. While side-by-sides have dominated much of the industry’s recent growth, ATV sales remain an important segment for many powersports dealers, particularly in recreational and utility applications.

Peter Pokorny, marketing director for Segway Powersports Germany, said the project demonstrated the brand’s commitment to global collaboration and advancing off-road motorsports.

“This achievement is bigger than any one rider, country or market,” Pokorny adds. “Our teams from the United States, Germany and Serbia came together not only to compete, but to make a lasting contribution to the sport we all love.”

For Segway, the Erzberg effort represents another step in establishing itself as a serious player in the powersports market. Since entering the segment, the company has increasingly leveraged racing, events and rider engagement programs to build awareness alongside its growing ATV and UTV lineup.

While the Segway AT10 used in the competition is not currently available for purchase in the United States, the company’s return of ATVs to Erzbergrodeo may provide a glimpse of future product and marketing ambitions as it continues to expand its footprint in the global off-road market.