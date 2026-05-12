The 2026 racing season delivered milestone moments across multiple disciplines over the weekend, highlighted by Ken Roczen capturing his first premier-class Monster Energy AMA Supercross championship, Aprilia earning a historic MotoGP podium sweep at Le Mans, and the motorcycle racing community mourning the loss of flat track legend Mert Lawwill.

Suzuki’s Ken Roczen clinched his long-awaited first 450SMX championship in dramatic fashion during the final round of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross season. (Photo: Suzuki)

AMA Supercross

Inside Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Suzuki’s Ken Roczen clinched his long-awaited first 450SMX championship in dramatic fashion during the final round of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross season. The 32-year-old became the oldest premier-class champion in Supercross history after finishing fifth in the winner-take-all finale, narrowly edging Honda HRC rider Hunter Lawrence by just three points in the standings.

The 32-year-old Roczen became the oldest premier-class champion in Supercross history. (Photo: Suzuki)

Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Chase Sexton claimed the Salt Lake City main event victory — his fourth straight win in the Utah finale — after charging through the field late in the race. Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Justin Cooper finished second, while Red Bull KTM Factory Racing rider Jorge Prado rounded out the podium in third.

Roczen said the title fulfilled a lifelong dream after battling through physical and mental exhaustion late in the season.

“I’ve dreamed of this since I was a little kid,” Roczen comments. “This is just a testament of you never give up.”

The 250SMX East/West Showdown also delivered fireworks, as Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Cole Davies defeated teammate Haiden Deegan in a physical battle between the East and West division champions. Davies secured his sixth win of the season, while Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Levi Kitchen and Yamaha’s Max Anstie completed the podium.

Deegan, who finished fourth after two crashes, confirmed the race marked the end of his 250SMX career as he prepares to move into the 450 class next season.

The SMX World Championship now transitions to the outdoor season, beginning May 30 at Fox Raceway in Pala, California.

MotoGP: Aprilia takes the top three spots

Meanwhile, in MotoGP competition at Le Mans, Aprilia celebrated a landmark achievement with its first-ever one-two-three finish in the premier class.

Defending world champion Jorge Martín delivered a comeback victory for Aprilia Racing after starting seventh on the grid. (Photo: Red Bull Content Pool)

Defending world champion Jorge Martín delivered a comeback victory for Aprilia Racing after starting seventh on the grid, securing both the sprint and grand prix wins during the weekend. Teammate Marco Bezzecchi finished second for his fifth consecutive podium, while Trackhouse MotoGP rider Ai Ogura completed the all-Aprilia podium in third.

The result marked Aprilia Racing’s first podium sweep in MotoGP competition and the manufacturer’s 306th victory in world championship motorcycle racing.

“It was a historic day with three Aprilias on the podium for the first time,” says Aprilia Racing CEO Massimo Rivola.

AFT and industry mourn Mert Lawwill

In American flat track racing, AMA Pro Racing announced the passing of 1969 AMA Grand National Champion Mert Lawwill.

Hall of Fame flat track racer and chassis builder Mert Lawwill passed away at age 85. (Photo: AMA/AFT)

Lawwill, who won 15 AMA Grand National races during his career, became one of the sport’s most recognizable figures through his appearance in Bruce Brown’s iconic 1971 motorcycle documentary On Any Sunday. After retiring from racing in 1977, Lawwill became an influential motorcycle chassis builder and pioneer in mountain bike development, later earning induction into both the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame and the Mountain Bike Hall of Fame.

AMA Pro Racing described Lawwill as a rider whose career embodied “the full spirit of American flat track: courage, creativity, independence and relentless pursuit of speed.”

Ohio Mini Roadracing League

At the grassroots level, MotoAmerica announced the Ohio Mini Roadracing League will host two qualifying events for the 2026 Mission Mini Cup National Final.

Indiana’s Cole Schannen leans into a lefthander at last year’s Mission Mini Cup National Final. (Photo: Larry Lawrence)

The events, scheduled for May 24 at G&J Kartway in Camden, Ohio, and June 28 at Adkins Speed Center in Port Washington, Ohio, will allow young riders ages 6-16 to earn bonus points toward qualification for the national final at Road America in August.

MotoAmerica COO Chuck Aksland said the addition strengthens the organization’s nationwide youth development efforts by expanding opportunities for Midwest racers.