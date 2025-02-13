MotoAmerica has announced that the Ohio Mini Roadracing League (OMRL) will host two Mission Mini Cup Qualifiers at two different racetracks in the Buckeye State.

OMRL will hold its two qualifiers at Quaker City Motorsports Park in Salem, Ohio, on May 4 and at Camden, Ohio’s G&J KartWay on June 15.

“It’s great that the Ohio Mini Roadracing League is providing young racers from Ohio with the chance to qualify for the National Final,” comments MotoAmerica COO Chuck Aksland. “Our qualifier schedule is growing by the day, and that means we will likely have more youngsters than ever not only racing with clubs like OMRL but qualifying from these races to compete against the very best in August at Road America. This coming race season is going to be exciting.”

OMRL says it will organize and host the qualifying races for the Mission Mini Cup National Final, set for a second successive year at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, August 8-10.

“We’re excited to be working with MotoAmerica and hosting two of their qualifiers for their Mission Mini Cup National Final,” says OMRL’s Travis Evans. “It’s going to be a lot of fun watching our local racers get the opportunity to qualify for the Road America finale. We have a lot of great young racers in Ohio, and OMRL is proud to be part of their development. We look forward to seeing how far they go in the sport.”

Qualifying classes:

Stock 50 (ages 6-8)

Stock 110 (ages 8-12)

GP 110 (ages 8-12)

GP 160 (ages 10-14)

GP 190 (ages 10-14)

Street GP (ages 14 and up)

For more about the MotoAmerica Mini Cup series or club participation, contact minicup@motoamerica.com.