Lightfighter announces California track day demo tour

Electric motorcycle manufacturer Lightfighter has announced a multi-stop California demo tour that will allow riders to test the company’s upcoming electric sportbike models during select racetrack events throughout 2026.

Founded as a performance-focused EV motorcycle company, Lightfighter positions itself within the electric racing segment by blending electric technology with race-developed chassis engineering. The company will preview its latest sportbikes during the track day demo tour. (Photos: Lightfighter)

The Sunnyvale, California-based company says the track-focused demo program will give riders hands-on experience with the pre-production Lightfighter V3-RS Supersport and V3-RH Super Hooligan motorcycles, which kicked off last weekend at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.

According to Lightfighter, the motorcycles are derived directly from the company’s MotoAmerica race program and are aimed at club racers and track-day enthusiasts interested in high-performance EV motorcycles.

“The mission at Lightfighter is to build motorcycles that are the fastest around a racetrack, and we believe electric power is the best path to achieving that goal,” says Brian Wismann, CEO of Lightfighter. “This tour is about giving racers and track riders the chance to experience for themselves the advantages of an electric motorcycle on a racetrack, and challenge some of the preconceptions surrounding EVs in the motorcycle industry.”

Lightfighter says its motorcycles combine lightweight chassis construction, premium suspension and braking systems, advanced rider aids and electric powertrains engineered specifically for track use.

The company also noted that its V3-RH Super Hooligan platform recently earned a podium finish in MotoAmerica Super Hooligan competition at Barber Motorsports Park with rider Josh Herrin and OrangeCat Racing.

The V3-RH Super Hooligan platform recently earned a podium finish in MotoAmerica Super Hooligan competition at Barber Motorsports Park with rider Josh Herrin and OrangeCat Racing.

The V3-RS Supersport model features a tubular chromoly steel trellis frame, carbon-fiber seat and tail section, Öhlins suspension components and a proprietary electric motor and gearbox package. Meanwhile, the V3-RH was designed specifically to compete in MotoAmerica’s Roland Sands Design Super Hooligan class.

The California tour includes stops at several of the state’s best-known racing circuits:

June 20 — Buttonwillow Raceway Park (Fun Track Dayz)

July 5 — WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca (Volant Vivere Track Day)

July 25 — Thunderhill Raceway Park West Course (Pacific Track Time)

Aug. 31 — Sonoma Raceway (Carter’s Track Day)

Oct. 24 — Thunderhill Raceway Park East Course (Z2 Track Days)

Lightfighter says demo rides will be available at no additional cost for riders participating in Intermediate and Advanced track groups.