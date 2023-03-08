Roland Sands reveals KOTB, Super Hooligan race team

The Roland Sands Design Indian Motorcycles King of the Baggers (KOTB) and Mission Super Hooligan (Mission SHNC) race team will compete in the upcoming MotoAmerica season, kicking off at Daytona Motor Speedway on March 9-11.

The team is comprised of Bobby Fong and Kyle Ohnsorg, who will both be taking on double duty racing Indian Challenger Baggers in King of the Baggers and racing Indian FTR 1200’s in the Mission Foods Super Hooligan AMA National Championship.

Bobby Fong, 32 years old from Stockton, California, will be piloting the Sacramento Mile/SDI Racing, LLC/Roland Sands Design/Indian Motorcycle Challenger. He was the only non-factory KOTB rider to win a Mission Foods Challenge, as well as a main event in 2022. Fong will also be racing the Roland Sands Design Indian FTR 1200 in the Mission Foods Super Hooligan, marking his first time racing the Indian FTR. With great pre-season testing times, Fong is confident he can compete for race wins at Daytona and a series championship.

Kyle Ohnsorg, 28 years old from Oak Grove, Minnesota, will be piloting both the Roland Sands Design Indian Challenger in KOTB as well as the Roland Sands Design Indian FTR 1200 in the Mission Foods Super Hooligan races. Ohnsorg is an Electro-mechanical Engineer at Indian Motorcycle and has been the Chief test rider for the Indian factory team, helping develop the current FTR 1200 platform. He is ready to show the paddock he is capable of winning a championship.

"We are thrilled to be back racing with Moto America this season and have Bobby and Kyle representing our team on the track," said Roland Sands, owner of Roland Sands Design. "Both riders have a proven track record of success, and we believe they have what it takes to compete at the highest level in both the King of the Baggers and Super Hooligan classes."

Fans can catch all the action from the Roland Sands Design Indian Motorcycles King of the Baggers and Mission Super Hooligans Race Team on Moto America's live streaming platform, Moto America Live +.

Read more information about the Roland Sands Design Indian Motorcycles King of the Baggers and Mission Super Hooligans Race Team on the Roland Sands website.

