Buell Super Cruiser nearing production

The Buell Super Cruiser is nearing production, American Rider reports, and the company is now soliciting customers for a $1,000 deposit to secure their build and lock in the introductory price of $23,900. The general public will be able to place orders after November 12, 2024.

Buell Motorcycle says it is nearing production of its high-performance Super Cruiser and is asking customers for deposits to secure the introductory price. (Photo: Buell Motorcycle Co.)

The Buell Super Cruiser was developed in conjunction with Roland Sands Design, substituting another Buell aluminum frame for a steel-tube frame typical of other cruisers. It’s powered by a version of Buell’s 1,190cc liquid-cooled V-Twin engine, and it utilizes Buell’s existing inverted fork, aluminum swingarm, wheels, and the company’s unique perimeter front brake system.

“The FXR was our muse for this bike,” Sands tells American Rider’s Kevin Duke. “To the core V-Twin customer, the FXR really represents the core of motorcycling, and that was an aesthetic we borrowed for this bike. Considering the history of Buell and the market’s need for a truly high-performance cruiser and the build quality of the existing Buell chassis parts, motor, and rolling kit, the project was a natural fit.”

Buell’s high-tech 1,190cc Helicon engine will give it a big power advantage over most any cruiser motor.

With around 170 hp in a package weighing just 450 lb, the result is a machine that Sands says is unapologetic in its aspirations to be a high-performance bike.

“To me, this is what’s badass right now – this profile, this style of bike,” says Sands. “It stops, it goes, it wheelies, it goes around corners really well, it’s comfortable, and it’s a gas. You jump on the bike and immediately feel tougher – it’s pure attitude.”

Buell’s CEO says they will make an announcement about the bike’s progress in the next couple of weeks.

“We are grateful for our pre-order customers,” says Bill Melvin, CEO of Buell Motorcycle Co. “They’ve given us feedback, and we are listening. And in the next couple weeks, we will be announcing some amazing progress in our goal to create American jobs and move some major supply chain items back to America to support American jobs and manufacturing.”

The Super Cruiser is expected to roll off the lines in Buell’s Grand Rapids, Michigan, facility in the fall of 2025.

Source: American Rider