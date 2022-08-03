Roland Sands Design launches V-twin parts brand

Roland Sands Design has announced the release of the all-new SECTOR Performance Parts Product Line.

Designed, engineered and manufactured in Long Beach California, the SECTOR collection from Roland Sands Design is a highly detailed V-twin performance product line. A complete riser offering has been developed, with adjustability, gauge mounts and high-performance finishes tested for durability and long-term quality.

The products have been designed with the racetrack in mind, but also built for the street with the fit, finish and performance expected from RSD. Each product in the all-new collection has a unique design language that pushes the aesthetics of the machine. The all-new SECTOR product line will be launched in various phases starting with the Modular Riser System & Gauge Relocation Systems for HD touring Softail and Sportster fitments. Information about additional parts will drop soon.

“We are beyond stoked to get the SECTOR product to market, it’s been a long time coming,” Roland Sands, president and CEO of RSD said. “We are proud to offer an American made product for American made motorcycles. The SECTOR product line has been designed utilizing our experience on the racetrack and adapted for the street. RSD has a legacy of performance bike builds, racing and parts for V-Twin applications. This is a segment we helped pioneer as a brand and with SECTOR we’re putting the RSD brand at the top of the category.”