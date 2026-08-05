GPS Powersports has grand opening, approved for tax rebate

As Alabama-based GPS Powersports celebrated its grand opening on July 30, the dealership was also approved by the Albertville City Council for a tax rebate, according to reports by The Sand Mountain Leader Editor Donna Thornton.

GPS Powersports is located at 8212 U.S. 431 in a building that was a furniture store and, before that, a Coca-Cola bottling plant.

The dealership just opened in Albertville, Alabama, moving into the former Powers Furniture building at 8212 U.S. 431. Under the agreement, for the next three years, the city will pay GPS an annual sales tax rebate equal to 20% of the revenue the business generates. The city’s total period will be limited to 10% of the company’s capital investment in the business.

GPS Powersports serves the community in Northeast Alabama and is headed by store manager Chris Porter. The dealership carries Segway, Suzuki, Yamaha, and Indian Motorcycle brands.