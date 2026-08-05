Performance Brokerage Services has announced the sale of Four Rivers Harley-Davidson in Paducah, Kentucky, from owners Eddy Soberon and Eric Sternberg to Harley-Davidson dealer Steven Towers.

Left to right: Juan Pardo, Steven Towers and Logan Parker in front of Four Rivers Harley-Davidson, which will be renamed on completion of the sale. (Photos: Performance Brokerage Services)

The acquisition expands Towers’ dealership portfolio to seven Harley-Davidson locations and marks his first dealership in Kentucky. Following the transaction, the dealership will be renamed Towers’ Bourbon Barrel Harley-Davidson and will remain at its current location.

Award-winning store

Four Rivers Harley-Davidson is among the nation’s largest Harley-Davidson dealerships and has earned 15 Bar & Shield Awards from Harley-Davidson Motor Co. recognizing dealership performance and customer service. Performance Brokerage Services also represented Soberon and Sternberg when they acquired the dealership in 2017.

“Eric and I have had the privilege of working with George Chaconas of Performance Brokerage Services for nearly 20 years,” Soberon said in the July 22 announcement. “When it came time to sell Four Rivers Harley-Davidson, we exclusively engaged George Chaconas, Juan Pardo and the team at Performance Brokerage Services to represent us. They navigated us through a very complex transaction.”

George Chaconas and Juan Pardo, partners in the Harley-Davidson & Powersports Division at Performance Brokerage Services, served as the exclusive sell-side advisors for the transaction.

Expanded portfolio

“This marks our seventh deal with Steven, who has entrusted my partner, Juan Pardo, to represent him in each of his acquisitions,” Chaconas says. “Congratulations to Steven on his new flagship dealership, Towers’ Bourbon Barrel Harley-Davidson.”

Four Rivers Harley-Davidson is among the nation’s largest Harley-Davidson dealerships and has earned 15 Bar & Shield Awards from Harley-Davidson Motor Co. recognizing dealership performance and customer service. The dealership will be renamed Towers’ Bourbon Barrel Harley-Davidson and will remain at its current location.

Towers entered the Harley-Davidson dealer network in 2023 with the acquisition of Boneyard Harley-Davidson in Winterville, North Carolina. He expanded his holdings with the purchases of Frontier Harley-Davidson in Lincoln, Nebraska, in 2024 and Historic Harley-Davidson in Topeka, Kansas, in 2025. According to Performance Brokerage Services, the Paducah acquisition brings his dealership portfolio to seven locations.

“One of the first Harley-Davidson motorcycles I ever bought was at Four Rivers Harley-Davidson in Paducah,” Towers says. “Since that time, I have become a six-rooftop Harley-Davidson dealer and have now been able to acquire that same dealership as my seventh. I continue to be passionate and bullish about Harley-Davidson, and I am excited to make this dealership my flagship store.”

Performance Brokerage Services says it has advised on the sale of nearly 450 dealerships over the past five years across North America.