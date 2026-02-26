Ricart Automotive sells Farrow Harley-Davidson

Ricart Automotive has sold its Farrow Harley-Davidson dealership group, with the new ownership consolidating operations and closing the Sunbury, Ohio location. The dealership is billed as “America’s Oldest Harley Dealership,” and first opened its doors in 1912.

Operations have been consolidated to the Farrow East store in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo: Farrow H-D/Google)

The transition was confirmed through the dealership’s social media channels and local business reporting. Operations have been consolidated to the Farrow East store in Columbus, Ohio. The dealership group was closed Tuesday, Feb. 24, to complete the ownership transition.

The new owners are the Schipper family, an established multi-store Harley-Davidson operator in the Midwest.

“We are thrilled to announce an exciting new chapter for Farrow Harley-Davidson,” the dealership posted. “Today our new owners, the Schipper Family, become part of the storied history of America’s Oldest Harley Dealership.”

In a statement from Evan Schipper, the family emphasized its commitment to the brand and the local riding community.

The dealership is billed as “America’s Oldest Harley Dealership,” and first opened its doors in 1912. (Photo: Farrow Harley-Davidson)

“Since 1912, Farrow Harley-Davidson has been at the center of Harley-Davidson’s heritage. It is an honor to be trusted with that enduring legacy. We are excited to be growing our Harley-Davidson family and are eager to serve the riding community throughout Central Ohio. Riders are truly at the heart of everything we do, because we are riders,” Schipper shares. “We will work to earn your business by providing the best possible experience every time you come through the doors.”

As part of the consolidation, the Sunbury store has closed. The Farrow East location in Columbus will now serve as the group’s primary retail point in the market.

Ricart stated it is “proud to transition ownership of America’s Oldest Harley-Davidson dealership to an accomplished operator with a proven track record.” The company says it will be returning to its core automotive operations. (Photo: Farrow East Harley-Davidson)

Ricart said it is returning its focus to core automotive sales and service operations and will continue evaluating opportunities to expand its automotive footprint throughout Central Ohio. The company stated it is “proud to transition ownership of America’s Oldest Harley-Davidson dealership to an accomplished operator with a proven track record.”

The Schipper family owns and operates Bluegrass Harley-Davidson, Evansville Harley-Davidson, Harley-Davidson of Fort Wayne, St. Louis Harley-Davidson and Toledo Harley-Davidson, as well as Summit Moto Fort Wayne.

The ownership group cited its background in Indiana agriculture and longstanding values of hard work, integrity and family as foundational to its dealership operations, emphasizing customer experience and rider engagement as central priorities.

For dealers watching the market, the move underscores continued consolidation within the Harley-Davidson retail network, particularly among multi-store operators with regional scale and established operational infrastructure.