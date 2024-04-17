Ohio Harley-Davidson dealership acquired

Signature Harley-Davidson of Perrysburg, Ohio, has been acquired by Evan Schipper. The dealership, founded in 2000, is located off Interstate 75 and serves its riding community throughout Toledo and surrounding communities. Its mission is to build lasting relationships with employees and partners while serving the recreational and travel community.

Performance Brokerage Services’ Harley-Davidson & Powersports Division Senior Partner George C. Chaconas and Partner Courtney A. Bernhard were the exclusive sell-side advisors for this transaction.

“Having worked with Evan Schipper for nearly a decade, it was an honor to help him acquire his third Harley-Davidson dealership through Performance Brokerage Services,” Chaconas says. “It was a privilege to work with this extraordinary Harley-Davidson dealership group, and I look forward to helping them continue to grow far into the future. We can’t thank Evan enough for continuing to trust PBS.”

Bernhard thanks the seller and his team for the opportunity to represent them in the sale of Signature Harley-Davidson. “I knew I had the perfect buyer, Evan Schipper, that would carry on the legacy of the dealership and take care of their employees and customers,” she says. “I appreciate being able to work with Evan again and look forward to seeing what their team will do in the Toledo market.”

Schipper has been a part of the Harley-Davidson industry since 2006 and the Schipper family owns four Harley-Davidson dealerships in Fort Wayne, Indiana, Louisville, Kentucky, St. Louis, Missouri, and Evansville, Indiana. “The riding community is truly at the heart of everything we do,” Schipper says.

Signature Harley-Davidson is the third dealership he has purchased through Chaconas and Bernhard, and he recognizes their professionalism and expertise. “I would like to thank George and Courtney for their continued guidance, service, friendship and partnership in growth,” he says.

Signature Harley-Davidson will be renamed Toledo Harley-Davidson and will relocate in the next several years to a new, state-of-the-art and image-compliant Fuel facility.

Evan Schipper was represented by Kenneth Kinderman at Seiller Waterman LLC in Louisville, Kentucky.