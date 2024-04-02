Existing dealers acquire second Oregon dealership

Kawasaki Honda of Medford, Oregon, has been acquired by Jaime Rodriguez, Parminder Thind and Maninder Kaur of Apple State Harley-Davidson and Apple State Powersports in Yakima, Washington. Former owners and powersports enthusiasts Milt and Kathy Smith operated Kawasaki Honda of Medford since 1989. The dealership has become the largest motorcycle retailer and repair shop north of Redding and south of Eugene, offering Kawasaki, Honda and Polaris products.

“When my husband and I decided to sell our business and retire, we tried for over a year to sell it on our own to no avail,” Kathy Smith says. “We decided to sign with a broker and were so glad we did. Performance Brokerage Services and Courtney Bernhard were great to work with. Courtney was there every step of the way; she was very responsive to our questions and walked us through the entire process. She is extremely educated in the powersports business. We’d recommend Courtney and Performance Brokerage Services to anyone wanting to sell their dealership.”

Senior Partner George C. Chaconas and Partner of the Harley-Davidson & Powersports Division Courtney Bernhard were the exclusive advisors for this transaction. “It was a pleasure working with Milt and Kathy Smith, selling their dealership that had been in their family over 30 years,” Bernhard says. “They understood the importance of preparing the dealership for a sale and worked seamlessly with the buyers. I appreciated getting to know Milt and Kathy on a professional and personal level and wish them well in a much-deserved retirement. I am very thankful to have had the opportunity to work with the buyers Jaime, Minnie and Raja. They are a great team and I look forward to working with them again in the near future.”

Jaime Rodriguez is a seasoned professional in the industry with over 25 years of experience and is well-versed in all areas of the dealership. “Thank you Courtney and Performance Brokerage Services for helping us acquire our second dealership in Medford, Oregon,” Rodriguez says. “Your representation for the seller was great and professional, and you were great to work with on our end as the buyer as well. We are already on our way to a quick start and look forward to creating memorable experiences and servicing the community with all of their powersports needs.”

Kawasaki Honda of Medford will remain at its current location at 3735 Crater Lake Highway in Medford, Oregon and will be renamed Medford Powersports Inc.