Trader Interactive partners with Finio for ‘Buy Now’ digital retail offering

Finio, Inc., a digital sales and F&I platform for the motorcycle, powersports, marine, RV, and commercial vehicle industries, has partnered up with Trader Interactive to become an integral part of the ‘Buy Now’ digital retailing experience featured on Cycle Trader and ATV Trader nationwide.

Finio innovates digital sales and financing processes for dealerships, manufacturers, lenders, and service providers across multiple industry verticals. (Graphic: Business Wire)

As part of the ‘Buy Now’ process, buyers can complete a credit application that is securely routed to the dealership and its lending partners. This streamlines the sales and financing process while elevating the consumer experience for customers, dealers, and lenders alike.

“Real-time online financing is vital to any digital retailing experience,” states Troy Snyder, vice president of digital retailing and private marketplaces at Trader Interactive. “Finio provides a state-of-the-art credit discovery process that seamlessly integrates into our Buy Now customer journey.”

Other industries have also observed that more of the purchase and finance process can be done online. Finio brings the best practices in digital lending to the powersports, motorcycle, RV, marine, and other sectors.

“Dealers want deep funnel leads that convert,” adds Nick Stellman, chief operating officer at Finio. “Approved customers exhibit a high purchase intent, which drives sales efficiency and dealer profitability.”

Finio rapidly innovates digital sales and financing processes for dealerships, manufacturers, lenders, and service providers across multiple industry verticals. The company offers a range of products, from website plugins for prequalification and credit to custom API-based integrations.