Honda plants 85,000 trees to capture carbon near Ohio operations

Honda’s goal of zero environmental impact by 2050 includes achieving carbon neutrality for all products and corporate activities and 100% utilization of renewable energy. Toward that end, Honda is planting 85,000 trees in Union County, Ohio, as part of the company’s latest effort to enhance biodiversity and reduce its environmental footprint.

The trees planted by Honda are native to Ohio and include Hazelnut, Hickory, Maple, Oak and Sycamore, all of which contribute to the local agroforestry system. (Photos: American Honda)

The 85,000 trees planted on 100 acres of Honda-owned land along the Flat Branch Creek near its Marysville and East Liberty plants and development center will increase the company’s carbon sequestration efforts, improve existing riparian buffers, and serve as a home for a diverse group of insects, animals, birds, and plants. The native trees will be known as the “Honda Power of Dreams Forest.”

As part of this work, Honda partnered with a local farmer to implement USDA conservation agricultural practices that will help strengthen water quality in the Flat Branch Creek. Honda is also working with a neighboring farm to develop a tree-based system focused on maple trees for syrup production. This not only creates another sustainable local source of maple syrup but also aligns with the farm’s existing agricultural activities and the environmental efforts Honda is promoting. Ultimately, the syrup will be made available for sale at a local farmers market, further strengthening local sustainability.

“These trees represent the Power of Dreams of our Honda associates, who identified a beneficial way to capture carbon and support Ohio’s water quality goals,” says Larry Geise, executive vice president of Honda Development & Manufacturing of America. Initiatives like this will not only help Honda reach our goal of being carbon neutral by 2050 but will also help enhance the local ecosystem and support local farms.”

Honda recently held a celebratory event with associates and state officials, during which they planted a tree to symbolize the effort to enhance biodiversity and carbon capture in the area.

The trees planted by Honda are native to Ohio and include Hazelnut, Hickory, Maple, Oak and Sycamore, all of which contribute to the local agroforestry system. Honda is also exploring how the Maple and Hazelnut trees can be made accessible to Honda associates who want to utilize the syrup and nuts of those perennial plantings.

“This project advances Governor DeWine’s commitment to enhance Ohio’s most abundant natural resource,” says Anne Vogel, director of the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency. “These trees will act as a natural filtration system, ensuring the water in the streams remains clean and healthy. Today’s event reflects Honda’s tangible investment in this local community where the company has taken root.”

To reduce the environmental impact of its business operations, Honda is also offsetting CO2 emissions from its North American manufacturing operations through long-term virtual power purchase agreements (VPPAs) for renewable wind and solar power that seek to cover more than 60% of the electricity Honda uses in North America. Honda also promotes environmentally responsible business practices with its suppliers and retail dealer partners across North America.

“This ‘Honda Power of Dreams Forest’ is representative of what you can do at Honda,” says Joel Agner, the tree-planting project leader. “If you have a dream and can illustrate how it serves customers and strengthens our society, Honda will support you in making that dream come true.”