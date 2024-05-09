Rare Honda prototype CB750 named ‘Best of Show’ at The Quail
The Quail Motorcycle Gathering returned to the pristine lawns of The Quail Golf Club for its 14th year where a 1968 Honda CB750 factory prototype, owned by Vic World, was selected as this year’s “Best of Show” winner.
The CB750 was joined by dozens of other class winners, highlighting a diversity of motorcycles across different eras, styles, and countries of origin. Despite rainy weather, more than one thousand attendees gathered to celebrate and enjoy an array of local food trucks, lifestyle vendors, and live entertainment in a family-friendly setting.
The event showcased four featured classes, alongside 10 returning traditional classes, that highlighted significant anniversaries and marques in motorcycling, including the 25th Anniversary of Suzuki Hayabusa, the 30th Anniversary of the Ducati 916, the 100th Anniversary of the AMA and Vespa – Decades of Scooter Fun!.
In addition to the motorcycle classes, this year’s event featured unique sponsor displays from Yamaha and Indian Motorcycle, which highlighted a selection of iconic and new bikes, along with specialized motorcycle products. Other event sponsors included American Motorcyclist Association, Bonhams, Bring a Trailer, Heidenau Tires, Iconic Motorbikes, Law Tigers, Mecum Auctions, Walter Leather, WeatherTech Laguna Seca and Why We Ride.
“The enthusiasm for riding and unbridled passion within the motorcycling community never ceases to inspire, and it particularly shines through on a rainy day like we had this year,” says Gordon McCall, director of motorsports for The Peninsula Signature Events. “The Quail Motorcycle Gathering is truly a special event that celebrates the evolution of the motorcycle and motorcycling, and we are incredibly honored to work with our valued sponsors and vendors in creating the most anticipated motorcycle event of the year.”
Additional highlights of the 2024 The Quail Motorcycle Gathering involved a Fireside Chat with AMA Hall of Famer and 2024 Legend of the Sport Honoree Ricky Johnson, along with 2013 Legend of the Sport, AMA Hall of Famer and three-time MotoGP World Champion, Wayne Rainey, live music from local Monterey Bay reggae band The Rudians and a selection of local premium food and beverage options.
Best in Class award winners:
Antique 1st Place presented by Bonhams
1930 Indian Big Chief
Mike Lynch
Antique 2nd Place presented by Bonhams
1926 Moto Guzzi C2V Racer
Greg Saule
American 1st Place
1979 Harley-Davidson FLH Electra Glide
John Ventura
American 2nd Place
1964 Harley-Davidson FLH
Jason McElroy
British 1st Place presented by Heidenau Tires
1950 Triumph TR 5 Square Barrel
Bob Ives
British 2nd Place presented by Heidenau Tires
1955 Vincent Series D Black Shadow and Watsonian Sidecar
Peter Kushner
Italian 1st Place
1979 Laverda Jota
Steven Lawrence
Italian 2nd Place
1955 Moto Guzzi Falcone Sport 500
Gianluca Baldo
Japanese 1st Place
1968 Honda CB750 Factory Prototype
Vic World
Japanese 2nd Place
1965 Honda CA77 Dream
Brad Yuill
Other European 1st Place
1976 BMW R90S
Kenneth Morris
Other European 2nd Place
1973 Egli-Honda EVH-750
Ed Holman
Competition On-Road
1966 Bultaco M-23 Metralla MK2 370CC Five Speed Road Racer
Robbie Cadwallader
Competition Off-Road
1992 Cagiva D92 Works Prototype Dakar Racer
Cory Muensterman
Choppers Award
1947 Harley-Davidson Knucklehead Chopper
Richard Best
Custom/Modified 1st Place
1920’s Harley-Davidson Board Track Racer
Chris Ranuio
Custom/Modified 2nd Place
1938 Hazan Motorworks JAP 1000 (JTOS)
Jason Mamoa
Arlen Ness Memorial Award
1980 Harley-Davidson Sportster Custom
Richard Best
Why We Ride Award
1981 Honda ATC 200
Chris Funk
HVA
1960 Parilla Grand Sport
Jon Jacobson
AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Heritage Award
1992 Cagiva D92 Works Prototype Dakar Racer
Cory Muensterman
Vespa – Decades of Scooter Fun!
1946 Vespa V98
Josh Rogers
25th Anniversary of the Suzuki Hayabusa
2006 Suzuki Hayabusa
Steve Wellman
30th Anniversary of the Ducati 916
1995 (1994) Ducati 916
Michael Long
Spirit Of The Quail Award
1973 Norton 750CC Vintage Seeley Racing Chassis Custom
Barry Weiss
Best of Show Award
1968 Honda CB750 Factory Prototype
Vic World
For more information, visit The Quail’s website.