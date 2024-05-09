Rare Honda prototype CB750 named ‘Best of Show’ at The Quail

The Quail Motorcycle Gathering returned to the pristine lawns of The Quail Golf Club for its 14th year where a 1968 Honda CB750 factory prototype, owned by Vic World, was selected as this year’s “Best of Show” winner.

Vic World’s1968 Honda CB750 factory prototype was selected as this year’s “Best of Show” winner. (Photos: The Peninsula Signature Events)

The CB750 was joined by dozens of other class winners, highlighting a diversity of motorcycles across different eras, styles, and countries of origin. Despite rainy weather, more than one thousand attendees gathered to celebrate and enjoy an array of local food trucks, lifestyle vendors, and live entertainment in a family-friendly setting.

The event showcased four featured classes, alongside 10 returning traditional classes, that highlighted significant anniversaries and marques in motorcycling, including the 25th Anniversary of Suzuki Hayabusa, the 30th Anniversary of the Ducati 916, the 100th Anniversary of the AMA and Vespa – Decades of Scooter Fun!.

This 2006 Suzuki Hayabusa, owned by Steve Wellman, won Best in Class for the 25th Anniversary of the Suzuki Hayabusa.

In addition to the motorcycle classes, this year’s event featured unique sponsor displays from Yamaha and Indian Motorcycle, which highlighted a selection of iconic and new bikes, along with specialized motorcycle products. Other event sponsors included American Motorcyclist Association, Bonhams, Bring a Trailer, Heidenau Tires, Iconic Motorbikes, Law Tigers, Mecum Auctions, Walter Leather, WeatherTech Laguna Seca and Why We Ride.

“The enthusiasm for riding and unbridled passion within the motorcycling community never ceases to inspire, and it particularly shines through on a rainy day like we had this year,” says Gordon McCall, director of motorsports for The Peninsula Signature Events. “The Quail Motorcycle Gathering is truly a special event that celebrates the evolution of the motorcycle and motorcycling, and we are incredibly honored to work with our valued sponsors and vendors in creating the most anticipated motorcycle event of the year.”

Ricky Johnson (center) was named Legend of the Sport Honoree.

Additional highlights of the 2024 The Quail Motorcycle Gathering involved a Fireside Chat with AMA Hall of Famer and 2024 Legend of the Sport Honoree Ricky Johnson, along with 2013 Legend of the Sport, AMA Hall of Famer and three-time MotoGP World Champion, Wayne Rainey, live music from local Monterey Bay reggae band The Rudians and a selection of local premium food and beverage options.

Best in Class award winners:

Antique 1st Place presented by Bonhams

1930 Indian Big Chief

Mike Lynch

Antique 2nd Place presented by Bonhams

1926 Moto Guzzi C2V Racer

Greg Saule

American 1st Place

1979 Harley-Davidson FLH Electra Glide

John Ventura

American 2nd Place

1964 Harley-Davidson FLH

Jason McElroy

British 1st Place presented by Heidenau Tires

1950 Triumph TR 5 Square Barrel

Bob Ives

British 2nd Place presented by Heidenau Tires

1955 Vincent Series D Black Shadow and Watsonian Sidecar

Peter Kushner

Italian 1st Place

1979 Laverda Jota

Steven Lawrence

Italian 2nd Place

1955 Moto Guzzi Falcone Sport 500

Gianluca Baldo

Japanese 1st Place

1968 Honda CB750 Factory Prototype

Vic World

Japanese 2nd Place

1965 Honda CA77 Dream

Brad Yuill

Other European 1st Place

1976 BMW R90S

Kenneth Morris

Other European 2nd Place

1973 Egli-Honda EVH-750

Ed Holman

Competition On-Road

1966 Bultaco M-23 Metralla MK2 370CC Five Speed Road Racer

Robbie Cadwallader

Competition Off-Road

1992 Cagiva D92 Works Prototype Dakar Racer

Cory Muensterman

Choppers Award

1947 Harley-Davidson Knucklehead Chopper

Richard Best

Custom/Modified 1st Place

1920’s Harley-Davidson Board Track Racer

Chris Ranuio

Custom/Modified 2nd Place

1938 Hazan Motorworks JAP 1000 (JTOS)

Jason Mamoa

Arlen Ness Memorial Award

1980 Harley-Davidson Sportster Custom

Richard Best

Why We Ride Award

1981 Honda ATC 200

Chris Funk

HVA

1960 Parilla Grand Sport

Jon Jacobson

AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Heritage Award

1992 Cagiva D92 Works Prototype Dakar Racer

Cory Muensterman

Vespa – Decades of Scooter Fun!

1946 Vespa V98

Josh Rogers

25th Anniversary of the Suzuki Hayabusa

2006 Suzuki Hayabusa

Steve Wellman

30th Anniversary of the Ducati 916

1995 (1994) Ducati 916

Michael Long

Spirit Of The Quail Award

1973 Norton 750CC Vintage Seeley Racing Chassis Custom

Barry Weiss

Best of Show Award

1968 Honda CB750 Factory Prototype

Vic World

For more information, visit The Quail’s website.