Young Honda Powerhouse of Utah to host grand opening ceremony

Young Powersports will host a grand opening ceremony for its Young Honda Powerhouse location on March 22 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. The dealership is located in Centerville, Utah, and tallies the dealer group’s eighth location.

During the grand opening event, executives of the Young Automotive Group and Honda will give speeches followed by a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 461 South Frontage Road in Centerville. Nothing Bundt Cakes and Daily Rise Coffee will cater the grand opening.

Young Honda Powerhouse greets customers with a large, glass entrance and a halo-like display over its front desk. Photos courtesy of Daniel Logan

“Young Honda Powerhouse is such a needed facility for Davis County’s powersports community,” says Jeramie Young, director of Young Powersports. “These grand openings always provide us with a unique opportunity to engage with the people we serve, so we’re excited to show them what we’ve built here.”

The dealership opened its doors on December 4, 2023, and stands next to Young Powersports’ XL Centerville. The facility sells powersports apparel, accessories, parts and Honda dirt bikes, motorcycles, ATVs and side-by-sides.

Young Honda Powerhouse greets customers with a large, glass entrance and a halo-like display over its front desk. The dealership’s showroom floor features a variety of Honda vehicles and a comfortable seating area called the Ride Red Lounge.

“There’s a community of enthusiasts dedicated to Honda,” Young says. “It’s a brand known for being reliable and exciting. From the building itself to the team we’ve brought in, we’ve done everything we can to make sure this facility is capable of delivering an exceptional experience.”

The grand opening of Young Honda Powerhouse coincides with the Young Automotive Group’s celebration of its 100th anniversary. Founded by Jack Olsen in 1924, the company has evolved from a single location in Morgan, Utah, to an operation of 29 dealerships across Utah, Idaho and Montana. Young Powersports first joined the Young Automotive Group with the acquisition of its Burley, Idaho, location in 2015. Today, the company has eight locations in Utah and Idaho.

“The reason the Young Automotive Group has been so successful in building their powersports division is because they’ve prioritized its expansion,” Young says. “Executives see this as not only an opportunity to expand their customer base but to better the powersports community in our area. It’s been amazing to be on this journey with them.”