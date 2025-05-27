Honda’s total global production of motor-powered motorcycles has reached 500 million units, 76 years after the company began mass production of motorcycles in 1949 with the Dream D-Type. The milestone was commemorated on May 22 during a ceremony at the Honda Motorcycle and Scooter facility in India.

Honda’s first mass-produced motorcycle was the 1949 Dream D Type. (Photos: Honda)

American Honda Motor Co. was Honda’s first overseas subsidiary. The wholly owned sales division of the parent company was founded on June 11, 1959.

Honda began international mass production of motorcycles at its first overseas production facility in Belgium in 1963 and, since then, has expanded its production globally under its fundamental principle of producing locally where there is demand.

Honda began North American production of motorcycles in 1979, at the Honda of America manufacturing plant in Marysville, Ohio, where 64 associates began producing the CR250R dirt bike. That first motorcycle rolled off the production line on Sept. 10, 1979.

By April 1980, the GL1100 Gold Wing was being assembled by associates at the Ohio plant. In total, Honda has produced 30 motorcycle models in the U.S. and just over 1 million units, including cruisers, standard bikes, and touring bikes.

Honda’s 1980 GL1100 Gold Wing Interstate.

Two of the most heavily produced models were the Shadow and Gold Wing platforms. Currently, Honda’s side-by-side and ATV production takes place at plants in South Carolina and North Carolina — using domestically and globally sourced parts.

As a result of this sustained expansion, Honda achieved its 100 million-unit milestone in 1997, its 200 million-unit milestone in 2008, and its 300 million-unit milestone in 2014. In 2018, Honda’s annual production exceeded 20 million units for the first time in its history, and cumulative global production reached 400 million units in 2019.

Although the annual production of motorcycles temporarily declined due to COVID-19 in 2020, demand has steadily recovered worldwide to pre-pandemic levels since then. In addition to producing internal combustion engine models, Honda positioned 2024 as its first year of global expansion for electric-powered two-wheelers. It has also started launching new models globally, creating a wide and diverse product lineup.

Honda’s 1993 Shadow 1100.

Honda now offers a broad variety of models, from commuters for everyday use to larger-displacement models for weekend leisure, as well as electric vehicles in select markets. It currently has an annual production capacity of more than 20 million units in 23 countries and regions, and 37 production entities. The company delivers products and services to customers worldwide through a network of more than 30,000 Honda dealers.

Honda says it will continue its efforts to further solidify its motorcycle business by providing attractive products and services from a diversified approach. It seeks to target a wider range of customers, build a highly efficient business structure, and achieve carbon neutrality, including through electrification.

“For Honda, [the] motorcycle business is our founder’s business, and will continue to be the company’s core business — Toshihiro Mibe, president, CEO, and representative director.

“In the motorcycle business, we [have] built the trust of our customers through our many products and services, which have enabled us to achieve a cumulative production volume of 500 million units.”