Honda celebrates 50th anniversary of Gold Wing with 2025 models

The Honda Gold Wing, the model that kickstarted the touring movement following its 1975 debut, returns for 2025 with several changes to honor its 50th anniversary. The Gold Wing platform has evolved considerably but has always remained true to the vision of making long-distance motorcycle riding comfortable and enjoyable.

For the 2025 model year, the Gold Wing features wireless compatibility for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and aesthetic updates, with distinctive colors and badges intended to mark the special occasion. Most Gold Wing versions also come with two free commemorative gifts: a coffee-table book covering the model’s rich history, and a tabletop 3D 1:12 scale tabletop model, with a 1975 bike on one side and a 2025 motorcycle on the other.

Honda will mark the Gold Wing’s fifth decade with a special display and activities during the upcoming Daytona Bike Week.

The 2025 Honda Gold Wing is offered in Matte Black Metallic. Photos courtesy of Honda

2025 Gold Wing

The Gold Wing’s “bagger”-style versions follow the tradition of past trunkless models like the Valkyrie and F6B. Available with either a manual gearbox or Honda’s advanced dual-clutch transmission, the standard Gold Wing is offered for 2025 in a Matte Black Metallic color. Bold Gold Wing logos are added across the saddlebags and side fairings. A special 50th Anniversary badge is in front of the seat, and the meter’s “opening ceremony” now displays “Since 1975” when the bike is turned on. As before, the standard Gold Wing has a shorter windscreen than the Tour versions, and for 2025, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto can now be accessed wirelessly.

The 50th Anniversary Gold Wing has an MSRP of $25,200 and the 50th Anniversary Gold Wing DCT has an MSRP of $26,200. They will be available in March.

2025 Gold Wing Tour

Honda’s flagship touring machine celebrates its Golden Anniversary with three new colors for 2025. The Bourdeaux Red Metallic and Eternal Gold options have subtle Gold Wing logos incorporated into the saddlebags, and the 50th Anniversary badge in front of the seat. The Light Silver Metallic option is not considered a 50th Anniversary edition and it is not badged as such. The Gold Wing is the first and the only motorcycle offered in an airbag version, featuring technology that operates via an acceleration sensor and main control unit (the Airbag version is available only in Bourdeaux Red Metallic). The 2025 Gold Wing Tour will be available in March.

The 2025 Honda Gold Wing Tour is offered in Bourdeaux Red Metallic.

Colors

50th Anniversary Gold Wing Tour: Bourdeaux Red Metallic; Eternal Gold

50th Anniversary Gold Wing Tour DCT: Bourdeaux Red Metallic; Eternal Gold

50th Anniversary Gold Wing Tour Airbag DCT: Bourdeaux Red Metallic

Gold Wing Tour: Light Silver Metallic

Gold Wing Tour DCT: Light Silver Metallic

MSRP