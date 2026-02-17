HondaLatest NewsMotorcycleNewsNews EnewsletterTop Stories

Honda returns a diverse 2-wheel lineup for new model years

The StaffFebruary 17, 2026

American Honda recently announced the return of eight motorcycles for the 2026 and 2027 model years, featuring a variety of categories that include adventure, miniMOTO, scooter and trials.

For adventurer riders, the Africa Twin is available in an off-road-focused standard version and the Adventure Sports ES trim level — both are offered with a manual transmission or Honda’s high-tech automatic DCT. (Photos: American Honda)

The Africa Twin adventure-touring platform is back this year with four versions, all boasting refined purpose and familiar capability. Meanwhile, enthusiasts of classic fun and urban mobility can look forward to the retro-inspired Trail125, Dax 125, and Monkey miniMOTO machines, plus the approachable Navi.

Rounding out the range are a pair of scooters, the PCX and ADV160 scooters, which return with the competition-proven Montesa Cota platform.

“From adventure touring to urban commuting and pure fun on two wheels, the eight returning models included in this announcement reinforce Honda’s commitment to enjoyable experiences for a wide variety of riders,” says Colin Miller, manager of experiential marketing at American Honda. “Each of these motorcycles reflects the diverse passions of our customers and our dedication to meeting riders wherever their journey begins.”

2026 Africa Twin

For adventurer riders, the Africa Twin is available in an off-road-focused standard version and the Adventure Sports ES trim level — both are offered with a manual transmission or Honda’s high-tech automatic DCT.

2026 Africa Twin
  • MSRP: $15,199-$18,599

2026 Trail125

Paying homage to Honda’s beloved Trail models of the ’60s through the ’80s, the Trail125 blends classic miniMOTO design with modern engineering. With its automatic centrifugal clutch and fuel-efficient engine, the Trail125 performs well on city streets and casual backroads.

2026 Trail125
  • MSRP: $4,199
  • Available: April

2026 Dax 125

The Honda Dax 125’s iconic T-shaped pressed-steel frame, chunky styling and approachable ergonomics make it instantly familiar to those who remember the original CT70, also known as the Trail 70. Newer riders can appreciate its 123.9cc engine, automatic centrifugal clutch, and friendly handling.

Related Articles
  • MSRP: $4,199
  • Available: April

2026 Monkey

Honda’s Monkey blends classic charm with modern performance. Its compact size and plush suspension make it approachable for new enthusiasts, while its capable fuel-injected engine, five-speed transmission, and ABS braking deliver practical everyday usability.

Left, the 2026 Dax 125, and the 2026 Monkey
  • MSRP: $4,399
  • Available: March

2026 Navi

The Navi’s blend of scooter-like simplicity and motorcycle-inspired styling has made it one of the best-selling bikes in the U.S. market. The model’s fuel-efficient 109cc engine, V-Matic automatic transmission, and lightweight chassis make it an easy choice for riders of all skill levels.

2026 Navi
  • MSRP: $2,199-$2,349

2026 PCX

Honda’s PCX has an efficient engine, automatic transmission, and Honda Selectable Torque Control. It delivers a smooth, confidence-inspiring performance, while conveniences like generous under-seat storage, LED lighting, and a USB-C charging port simplify everyday commuting.

2026 PCX
  • MSRP: $4,349
  • Available: April

2027 ADV160

The ADV160 brings adventure-inspired versatility to the scooter segment, with a 157cc engine, durable chassis, ample ground clearance, long-travel suspension, and distinctive ADV styling. It’s engineered to handle a wider range of riding environments than a traditional urban scooter and features smart technology to utility-focused details.

2027 ADV160

2026 Montesa Cota models

The new Montesa Cota models received substantial input from FIM World Champion Toni Bou. Its Cota 4RT 301RR is suitable for riders tackling the most demanding sections, while the Cota 4RT 260R delivers a more accessible entry point with proven capability for those progressing in the sport. With lightweight construction, smooth four-stroke power and exceptional balance, both models make navigating technical terrain easier and more controlled than ever.

2026 Montesa Cota
  • MSRP
    • Montesa Cota 4RT 260R: $9,849
    • Montesa Cota 4RT 301RR: $12,949

Tags
The StaffFebruary 17, 2026

Related Articles

2026 RZR Pro R Ultra Edition

Polaris debuts limited-edition RZR Pro R Ultra with race suspension tech

February 4, 2026
Honda announces technician winners

Winners of 2nd annual Honda National Technician contest announced

February 3, 2026
Indian unveils the new Chief Vintage

Indian pays tribute to motorcycle’s ‘golden age’ with ’40s-inspired bike

January 28, 2026
Triumph unveils new limited edition

Triumph announces limited Speed Twin Cafe Racer Edition

January 27, 2026

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
EPG Brand Acceleration
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.