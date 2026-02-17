Honda returns a diverse 2-wheel lineup for new model years

American Honda recently announced the return of eight motorcycles for the 2026 and 2027 model years, featuring a variety of categories that include adventure, miniMOTO, scooter and trials.

For adventurer riders, the Africa Twin is available in an off-road-focused standard version and the Adventure Sports ES trim level — both are offered with a manual transmission or Honda’s high-tech automatic DCT. (Photos: American Honda)

The Africa Twin adventure-touring platform is back this year with four versions, all boasting refined purpose and familiar capability. Meanwhile, enthusiasts of classic fun and urban mobility can look forward to the retro-inspired Trail125, Dax 125, and Monkey miniMOTO machines, plus the approachable Navi.

Rounding out the range are a pair of scooters, the PCX and ADV160 scooters, which return with the competition-proven Montesa Cota platform.

“From adventure touring to urban commuting and pure fun on two wheels, the eight returning models included in this announcement reinforce Honda’s commitment to enjoyable experiences for a wide variety of riders,” says Colin Miller, manager of experiential marketing at American Honda. “Each of these motorcycles reflects the diverse passions of our customers and our dedication to meeting riders wherever their journey begins.”

2026 Africa Twin

2026 Africa Twin

MSRP: $15,199-$18,599

2026 Trail125

Paying homage to Honda’s beloved Trail models of the ’60s through the ’80s, the Trail125 blends classic miniMOTO design with modern engineering. With its automatic centrifugal clutch and fuel-efficient engine, the Trail125 performs well on city streets and casual backroads.

2026 Trail125

MSRP: $4,199

Available: April

2026 Dax 125

The Honda Dax 125’s iconic T-shaped pressed-steel frame, chunky styling and approachable ergonomics make it instantly familiar to those who remember the original CT70, also known as the Trail 70. Newer riders can appreciate its 123.9cc engine, automatic centrifugal clutch, and friendly handling.

MSRP: $4,199

Available: April

2026 Monkey

Honda’s Monkey blends classic charm with modern performance. Its compact size and plush suspension make it approachable for new enthusiasts, while its capable fuel-injected engine, five-speed transmission, and ABS braking deliver practical everyday usability.

Left, the 2026 Dax 125, and the 2026 Monkey

MSRP: $4,399

Available: March

2026 Navi

The Navi’s blend of scooter-like simplicity and motorcycle-inspired styling has made it one of the best-selling bikes in the U.S. market. The model’s fuel-efficient 109cc engine, V-Matic automatic transmission, and lightweight chassis make it an easy choice for riders of all skill levels.

2026 Navi

MSRP: $2,199-$2,349

2026 PCX

Honda’s PCX has an efficient engine, automatic transmission, and Honda Selectable Torque Control. It delivers a smooth, confidence-inspiring performance, while conveniences like generous under-seat storage, LED lighting, and a USB-C charging port simplify everyday commuting.

2026 PCX

MSRP: $4,349

Available: April

2027 ADV160

The ADV160 brings adventure-inspired versatility to the scooter segment, with a 157cc engine, durable chassis, ample ground clearance, long-travel suspension, and distinctive ADV styling. It’s engineered to handle a wider range of riding environments than a traditional urban scooter and features smart technology to utility-focused details.

2027 ADV160

2026 Montesa Cota models

The new Montesa Cota models received substantial input from FIM World Champion Toni Bou. Its Cota 4RT 301RR is suitable for riders tackling the most demanding sections, while the Cota 4RT 260R delivers a more accessible entry point with proven capability for those progressing in the sport. With lightweight construction, smooth four-stroke power and exceptional balance, both models make navigating technical terrain easier and more controlled than ever.

2026 Montesa Cota