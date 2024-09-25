American Honda brings Dax 125 to U.S. market

American Honda has confirmed that the Dax 125—first offered in Europe for the 2023 model year but paying homage to the 1969 CT70 that was a big hit with stateside enthusiasts—will be available in the U.S. market for the 2025 model year.

Older riders will remember the early CT models popular in the U.S. Now Honda is bringing an updated version in the Dax 125 to the U.S. market in 2025. (Photos: American Honda)

The Dax joins Honda’s handful of miniMOTO models—each small in stature but huge in appeal—that have collectively struck a chord with young and old riders alike.

“In the ’70s, the Trail 70 was ubiquitous in the U.S., where its unique look—highlighted by a ‘T-bone’ frame, chunky tires and folding handlebar—made it easily recognizable strapped to motorhome bumpers and tooling around campgrounds,” says Colin Miller, manager of public relations at American Honda. “The model holds a warm spot in the hearts of many American customers, so it’s appropriate that it make a return in the form of the Dax 125, which honors the original while introducing modern technology, performance and reliability. We’re excited to see its reception among U.S. customers.”

Nostalgia obviously plays a part in the Dax’s appeal to riders (many in middle age)—enthusiasts whose families may have owned a CT70 in their youth. That said, the retro aesthetic is equally important to younger owners; a certain style sets some machines apart, and the Dax, with its T-shaped frame, has that in abundance, according to Honda.

Colors: Pearl Glittering Blue; Pearl Gray

MSRP: $4,199

The Dax 125 will be available at U.S. dealers in October.