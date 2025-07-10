Honda brings innovation to the delivery service industry

Honda has developed a micromobility vehicle designed to make delivery service in urban areas faster, safer, and more efficient.

Honda’s Fastport eQuad — which made its global debut at Eurobike in Germany in June — is an all-electric quadricycle delivery vehicle designed for use in bike lanes. It aims to help companies enhance their urban logistics operations with speed, efficiency, and reliability.

Equipped with a pedal-assist powertrain and swappable rechargeable batteries, the eQuad provides a smooth, powerful, and silent riding experience with zero carbon emissions. (Photo: Honda)

Powered by Honda Mobile Power Pack swappable batteries and software-defined vehicle features, the eQuad will help address urban congestion and rising consumer demand for faster, more frequent deliveries. Last-mile delivery has become one of the most complex and costly segments of the logistics chain, and Honda says it wants to revolutionize this space with the purpose-built micromobility vehicle, which will serve as the foundation for other mobility products.

eQuad enables Honda to enter a new micromobility market in North America and Europe with first edition vehicle deliveries projected to begin in late 2025 and general mass production in the summer of 2026.

eQuad technology

Designed to be used in bike lanes, the eQuad combines cutting-edge technology with a modern design, offering an efficient and safer ride for delivery drivers. Equipped with a unique pedal-by-wire pedal-assist powertrain and easily swappable, rechargeable batteries, the eQuad provides a smooth, powerful, and silent riding experience with zero carbon emissions.

It features numerous energy-saving technologies, including a regenerative braking system that captures and reuses energy to boost efficiency, as well as automatic parking brakes for enhanced safety. The eQuad also has a canopy with UV coating and a ceramic tint option, along with a ventilation fan and full-frontal enclosure. Its chassis design, combined with thoughtfully integrated components and Honda engineering, ensures a smooth ride — even on uneven road surfaces.

With a top speed maxes out at 12 mph, the Fastport eQuad is specifically designed to be used in bike lanes. (Image: Honda)

“The Fastport team has worked tirelessly to create the Fastport eQuad, a zero-emission alternative to delivery vans that solves the challenge of last mile urban logistics by meeting the needs of urban residents expecting on-demand deliveries of packages, groceries and other items,” says Jose Wyszogrod, general manager and founding member of Fastport. “Drawing from the deep knowledge of Honda design and engineering talent in the U.S., the Fastport eQuad is a testament to the commitment of Honda to advancing a more sustainable future through innovative mobility solutions.”

Fastport eQuad vehicle specs

U.S. production planned for eQuad

The Fastport eQuad will be produced at the Honda Performance Manufacturing Center (PMC) in Ohio, a small-volume, specialty manufacturing facility that uses domestic and global parts.

Since opening in 2016, the PMC has been responsible for the production of the Acura NSX supercar, multiple Acura PMC Edition vehicles, and the CR-V e:FCEV fuel cell electric vehicle, as well as Honda Performance Development race cars. Honda says this makes the PMC and its production technicians uniquely suited for production of micromobility vehicles, which require special assembly processes.