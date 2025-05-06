Get ready for a game-changer in personal watercraft. Hydroflyer has officially launched the Sport Board, a cutting-edge evolution of hydrofoil technology designed for enthusiasts who crave speed, agility, and an adrenaline-fueled ride across the water.

The Sport Board takes the original Hydroflyer vision to new heights, ditching its predecessor’s signature V-nose in favor of an ultra-light swing weight that enhances maneuverability and responsiveness. (Photo: Hydroflyer)

The Sport Board takes the original Hydroflyer vision to new heights, ditching its predecessor’s signature V-nose in favor of an ultra-light swing weight that enhances maneuverability and responsiveness. With an unobstructed view of the water below, riders can carve, glide, and push their limits like never before.

Paired with a smaller foil, this board delivers an aggressive ride perfect for those who want to charge through waves or even launch off them. For those who prefer a surf-style experience, it can be ridden without handlebars, though riders may never want to go back after experiencing the unmatched control that comes with them.

At 5’5”, the Sport Board is also a versatile option for smaller riders or those looking for a compact personal watercraft that still packs a punch. (Photo: Hydroflyer)

At 5’5”, the Sport Board is also a versatile option for smaller riders or those looking for a compact personal watercraft that still packs a punch. Optional foot hooks let riders take their tricks to the next level, making inverted aerial moves a real possibility.

Built from carbon fiber from top to bottom, including the frame, upper mast, and handlebars, Hydroflyer’s latest innovation is engineered for maximum strength and minimum weight. And with a 2.45 KWH lithium-ion battery, riders can expect anywhere from 1.5 to 3 hours of runtime, depending on how hard they push their limits.

The Hydroflyer Sport Board is available in two trim versions: sport and cruiser.

PWC enthusiasts should take note—this is more than just a ride; it may be the next big thing. However, at this time, it is only available through Hydrofoil’s e-commerce site with an MSRP of $15,995. We will keep you updated if they open a dealer network.