Ural Neo 500 sidecar set to launch in U.S. by 2026

Ural is charting a new path with the upcoming Neo 500, a lighter, more accessible sidecar motorcycle designed to lower the barrier of entry for curious newcomers and expand the market beyond the brand’s loyal following. The model is expected to debut in North America by Q2 2026 with a target MSRP under $15,000.

A new, affordable entry-level sidecar platform is in the works from Ural — and it’s built with beginners in mind. (Photo: YG Motor/YouTube screenshot)

The Neo 500 will be the first release from Ural Neo, a new sub-brand under IMZ-Ural aimed at building simpler, street-oriented sidecars with a broader rider appeal. It was recently previewed during a live demo event at Ural’s U.S. headquarters in Woodinville, Washington, where both longtime Ural enthusiasts and first-time sidecar riders test-rode the prototype and offered enthusiastic feedback on its nimble handling and smooth performance.

As first reported by Ben Purvis in Cycle World (June 11, 2025), the Neo 500 will be manufactured in partnership with Yingang (YG Motor), a Chinese motorcycle manufacturer, and is based on their SUV500 II platform. The Neo 500 features a 446cc parallel-twin engine developed by Zongshen, which is expected to deliver approximately 35 hp. The rig includes a purpose-built chassis with leading-link front suspension and is designed from the ground up as a three-wheeler—not just a motorcycle with a bolted-on sidecar.

While the prototype revealed at the demo still resembled its SUV500 II roots, Ural says the final production model will feature significant changes in components, fit and finish details to meet Ural’s standards and suit the expectations of Western riders.

“We know what will break on this bike and when it will break,” says Ural CEO Ilya Khait in a public letter. “We would have never shown the prototype bike to the public if we weren’t certain that we can make it work.”

Khait also emphasized that partnering with YG Motor was a strategic move driven by practicality and quality. Ural vetted nearly every sidecar motorcycle produced in China before selecting Yingang, citing its willingness to collaborate and the strength of its platform.

The Neo 500 is not intended to replace Ural’s traditional boxer-twin lineup, including the popular Gear Up model, but to serve as a more affordable and approachable alternative. Ural’s current range starts at just under $20,000, a price that has historically limited broader adoption. By introducing a sub-$15,000 sidecar rig, Ural aims to attract younger riders, urban commuters, and those simply curious about the three-wheeled experience.

Although the final specs for the Neo 500 are still being finalized, the Yingang-based prototype features include a 7-inch portrait-style TFT dash, full LED lighting, and even a built-in 1080p dashcam—a feature common in Chinese models but rare in Western markets.

As Purvis noted in Cycle World, the Ural Neo’s goal is twofold: to make sidecars easier to ride and more affordable. If the production model delivers on those promises, dealers can expect renewed interest in a segment that has long been considered a niche market.

Ural has hinted at more updates coming soon, including opportunities for its rider community and dealer partners to be directly involved in the rollout of the Neo 500. Stay tuned as this new chapter for sidecars unfolds.

Sources: Ural, Cycle World