The boomerang effect: Keys to employee retention

By Jan Plessner

This article originally appeared in the June edition of Powersports Business.

America has a serious employee retention problem, and the powersports industry is no exception. Studies suggest that more than half of today’s workforce is at least considering a career move.

Jan Plessner

Some employees leave to gain experience at a higher level elsewhere. More responsibility, a fresh challenge, better compensation, improved work/life balance, and moving closer to aging parents are all top reasons we see high-caliber, talented pros move on.

When individuals move to another industry, many do not return. This creates a long-term leadership and talent shortage in our industry.

Others boomerang back into the industry they love when the right opportunity presents itself. I regularly receive calls from these “stronger than before” candidates, and it feels great.

My Boomerang story

On the eve of a major corporate restructuring at Kawasaki in 2001, after 11 years of service, I was informed that six positions in the watercraft division — including mine — were slated for elimination.

Thanks to my Kawasaki boss and mentor, I landed on my feet in a senior management role at the Motorcycle Industry Council. I gained valuable leadership experience, strengthened my media relations skills, and broadened my industry exposure.

Two years later, I was rehired by Kawasaki as the PR Manager. I spent another decade with Kawasaki before pivoting to talent search. That experience continues to shape how I think about retention and long-term leadership development in the powersports industry.

Why people really leave

I have 13 years in the powersports talent search arena. My experience is that most people leave for more than one reason, but the primary driver is often a stalled career. In a nutshell, organizations unintentionally trap their best employees in the role they currently perform best, rather than preparing them for the role they could grow into next.

What does this look like?

No visible or viable path for advancement

No leadership development

Managers protecting turf

Promises without action

While passion may bring people into powersports, growth opportunities determine whether they stay.

Eventually, ambitious people begin to look elsewhere for the next chapter of their development, and that is when my phone rings.

Every time a dealership loses a high-potential employee, it loses more than a position. It loses momentum, culture, institutional knowledge, and often a future leader who could have helped elevate the entire organization.

The Solution: Create growth inside

Company culture cannot be transformed overnight, but incremental, deliberate changes can and do affect the retention game. And a strong retention strategy positively impacts company culture.

When my clients tell me they’ve decided to go with an internal candidate rather than one of ours, I celebrate with them. That tells me that someone who has been working hard there will have an opportunity to grow.

What can you do to improve your retention stats?

Cross-training

Mentoring

Succession planning

Promote from within

Leadership development

Sometimes retention is not about money alone. A master tech who may be feeling the effects of an aging body might thrive in a hybrid or Shop Foreman role where they can improve shop culture while developing the next generation of talent.

Dealerships that retain top talent are often willing to develop people before they feel forced to grow elsewhere.

Plant your own garden

To the employees who are reading this column, if you feel like your career has hit a false neutral over the triple, keep on reading.

Career growth is a shared responsibility. It is not entirely the responsibility of ownership or management. Silver platters are rare in our industry. Professional growth is not passive. If you love where you are and what you do, here are some ideas to grow in place:

Spend time with a business mentor

Network at industry events or join a trade organization

Study leadership to refine your style

Inquire about cross-department exposure

Volunteer for leadership responsibilities

Take classes or courses related to your role

The powersports industry will always celebrate boomerang stories. But the best dealerships are building cultures where fewer great employees ever feel compelled to leave.