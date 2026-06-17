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Read Our June 2026 Issue

The StaffJune 17, 2026

The June issue of Powersports Business has arrived!

In this June edition, we look at electrification in powersports and how countries like India are driving the segment’s global trend. We examined Polaris and Harley-Davidson’s first-quarter financial results and what it means for the OEMs and dealers going forward. PSB also traveled to Nevada to test drive CFMOTO’s new turbocharged sport UTV, the Z10, and we sat down with Sonic Automotive executive Jeff Dyke to discuss the company’s aggressive push into powersports.

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Highlights of the June 2026 issue of Powersports Business include:

  • Harley details “Back to the Bricks” strategy
  • Industry podcasts rundown
  • FTC crackdown coming for dealers
  • From family-owned to director of Young Powersports
  • Are electric powersports vehicles leveling up?
  • And more!
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The StaffJune 17, 2026

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