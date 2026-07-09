MIC’s VP of communications appointed to U.S. Motorcyclist Advisory Council

Motorcycle Industry Council and Motorcycle Safety Foundation vice president of communications Andria Yu has been appointed to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Motorcyclist Advisory Council.

A longtime on- and off-road motorcyclist and certified MSF RiderCoach, Yu has led rider training events and media rides that have helped introduce new riders to motorcycling. (Photo: LinkedIn)

Making the appointment was U.S. Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy, who stated in a letter:

“Your work representing a national motorcycle manufacturing association will greatly benefit MAC and the department’s efforts to improve safety outcomes and infrastructure performance. Your experience and leadership will add valuable insights and perspectives that will help further MAC’s mission of reducing injuries and fatalities on our nation’s highways.” — Sean Duffy

Yu will represent motorcycle rider education and training on the 13-member council, which provides recommendations to the Secretary of Transportation, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, and the Federal Highway Administration on transportation issues affecting motorcyclists. The council’s work includes motorcycle safety, roadway design and maintenance, and the implementation of intelligent transportation system technologies.

A longtime on- and off-road motorcyclist and certified MSF RiderCoach, Yu has led rider training events and media rides that have helped introduce new riders to motorcycling.

“It’s a privilege to serve on the Motorcyclist Advisory Council and represent the motorcycle industry in important conversations about rider safety and transportation policy,” says Yu. “As transportation continues to evolve, it’s essential that riders and the industry have a voice in discussions about infrastructure, roadway design, emerging technologies, and policies that affect motorcyclists.”

The MAC was reconstituted in 2024 after several years of inactivity, following efforts by the MIC, MSF, and others to restore the federal advisory body. The council provides a forum for representatives from rider education, manufacturing, government, and transportation safety to help inform federal transportation policy affecting motorcyclists.