The Motorcycle Safety Foundation (MSF) has appointed LaCheryl E. Jones as director of curriculum and training strategy, bringing a veteran of federal motorcycle safety programs into a key leadership role.

Jones joins MSF from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, where she served as a highway safety specialist overseeing motorcycle, micromobility and bicycle safety programs. (Photo: MSF)

Jones joins MSF from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, where she served as a highway safety specialist overseeing motorcycle, micromobility and bicycle safety programs. In that role, she led the federal Motorcycle Safety Program and collaborated with states and partner organizations to develop data-driven rider safety initiatives, while also expanding instructor and program capacity nationwide.

At MSF, Jones will oversee curriculum development and training standards across the organization’s programs, with a focus on professional development, training integrity and standards alignment. She will also serve as a liaison with industry stakeholders on rider education, testing and licensing.

“LaCheryl brings deep experience in public service, motorcycle safety and quality assurance frameworks,” says Christy LaCurelle, president and CEO of MIC and MSF. “Her background gives her a strong understanding of the issues shaping curriculum development today.”

Prior to her work at NHTSA, Jones held leadership roles with the Maryland Department of Transportation, where she oversaw driver and rider licensing and instructional services. She is also a licensed motorcyclist with longstanding ties to MSF training programs.

“I’m honored to join the Motorcycle Safety Foundation and contribute to an organization whose work has had such a lasting impact on rider education worldwide,” Jones shares. “I’m excited to help shape the future of powersports education.”

MSF, a nonprofit founded in 1973, supports a nationwide network of nearly 2,000 training sites and 7,000 certified coaches, and has trained more than 13 million riders.