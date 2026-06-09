AMA Washington rep appointed to Motorcyclist Advisory Council

The United States Secretary of Transportation appointed American Motorcyclist Association Washington D.C. representative Zach Farmer to the Motorcyclist Advisory Council as a representative member.

During Farmer’s term on the Motorcyclist Advisory Council, he will work alongside several other stakeholders within the motorcycling community to provide insight to the DOT regarding motorcyclist safety.

In this role, Farmer will work with the U.S. Department of Transportation and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to create a safer environment for motorcyclists on America’s roads and highways by offering his expertise regarding motorcyclist safety in a variety of areas, including the integration of emerging transportation technologies and roadway designs.

“The AMA worked diligently with U.S. DOT officials and members of Congress over the last several years to emphasize the need for real-world rider perspective and reconvene the MAC. I look forward to working with the Office of the Secretary of Transportation to provide insight and practical solutions on behalf of AMA members.” — Zach Farmer

During Farmer’s term on the Motorcyclist Advisory Council (MAC), he will work alongside several other stakeholders within the motorcycling community to provide insight to the DOT regarding motorcyclist safety. Additionally, the MAC will be tasked with providing a biannual report to the Secretary of Transportation containing recommendations regarding motorcycle safety, barrier and road design, and the implementation of intelligent transportation system technologies.

The MAC has undergone restructuring across the previous two administrations, and the council was reestablished in 2025, resuming its mission of bringing rider safety to the forefront of the legislative agenda. The newly revitalized MAC will host its first meeting on July 15.

Stay up to date with the AMA’s government relations efforts at AmericanMotorcyclist.com/rights/ .