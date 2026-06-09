DealersLatest NewsMotorcycleNewsNews EnewsletterTop Stories

AMA Washington rep appointed to Motorcyclist Advisory Council

The StaffJune 9, 2026

The United States Secretary of Transportation appointed American Motorcyclist Association Washington D.C. representative Zach Farmer to the Motorcyclist Advisory Council as a representative member.

During Farmer’s term on the Motorcyclist Advisory Council, he will work alongside several other stakeholders within the motorcycling community to provide insight to the DOT regarding motorcyclist safety.

In this role, Farmer will work with the U.S. Department of Transportation and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to create a safer environment for motorcyclists on America’s roads and highways by offering his expertise regarding motorcyclist safety in a variety of areas, including the integration of emerging transportation technologies and roadway designs.

“The AMA worked diligently with U.S. DOT officials and members of Congress over the last several years to emphasize the need for real-world rider perspective and reconvene the MAC. I look forward to working with the Office of the Secretary of Transportation to provide insight and practical solutions on behalf of AMA members.” — Zach Farmer

During Farmer’s term on the Motorcyclist Advisory Council (MAC), he will work alongside several other stakeholders within the motorcycling community to provide insight to the DOT regarding motorcyclist safety. Additionally, the MAC will be tasked with providing a biannual report to the Secretary of Transportation containing recommendations regarding motorcycle safety, barrier and road design, and the implementation of intelligent transportation system technologies.

The MAC has undergone restructuring across the previous two administrations, and the council was reestablished in 2025, resuming its mission of bringing rider safety to the forefront of the legislative agenda. The newly revitalized MAC will host its first meeting on July 15.

Stay up to date with the AMA’s government relations efforts at AmericanMotorcyclist.com/rights/ .

Related Articles
Tags
The StaffJune 9, 2026

Related Articles

AMA announces Hall of Fame nominees

AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame announces 2026 nominees

May 27, 2026
All Balls Racing returns as sponsor for VMD

All Balls Racing returns as sponsor for Vintage Motorcycle Days

May 27, 2026

South Carolina passes ‘Right to Race’ legislation protecting existing racetracks

May 26, 2026

Inflation ticks up, adding pressure to big-ticket consumer purchases

May 19, 2026

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button