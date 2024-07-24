Scott Schloegel joins Motorcycle Advisory Council

Scott Schloegel, acting president and CEO of the Motorcycle Industry Council and the Motorcycle Safety Foundation, has been appointed to the Motorcycle Advisory Council by Secretary Pete Buttigieg of the U.S. Department of Transportation.

“Your work representing the views of a national motorcycle manufacturing association will greatly benefit MAC and the Department’s efforts to prevent injuries and fatalities involving motorcyclists on the nation’s highways,” says Buttigieg. “Your experience and leadership will add valuable insights and perspectives that will help further MAC’s mission.”

Scott Schloegel. Photo courtesy of Scott Schloegel, LinkedIn

The MAC will advise the Secretary of Transportation and administrators of National Highway Traffic Safety and the Federal Highway Administration on a broad range of issues affecting motorcycle and motorcyclist safety – from road and barrier design, construction, maintenance practices, and the architecture of intelligent transportation system technologies.

“We motorcyclists face challenges every day on the roadways, ranging from crumbling infrastructure to outdated highway designs, to inattentive road users who don’t think to look out for motorcyclists when making lane changes and turns,” Schloegel says. “With so much innovation and evolution in the transportation arena, it is more important than ever to ensure riders and the powersports industry are well represented with the people who are planning highway improvements, approving budgets, crafting regulations, and implementing policies. I’m honored to be appointed to this Council and am excited to begin this important work.”

Schloegel has nearly 40 years of on-road experience (with another decade off-road) and will represent the viewpoints of motorcycle manufacturers.

Others appointed to the MAC include:

Sunshine Beer and Jay Jackson to represent motorcyclist associations

Roberta Carlson, Manjunathan Kumar, James Andrew Landini, Rita Jean Lybek and Ray Pierce to represent state governments

Roy Fair and Chanyoung Lee to represent road safety data and engineering professionals

Kevin Marshia to represent state transportation officials

Eric Perry to represent traffic safety systems professionals

“The MIC and MSF Government Relations team held numerous meetings with NHTSA staff and members of Congress to call on the DOT to reconstitute the MAC,” Schloegel says. “I reiterated this request in my meeting with Secretary Buttigieg two years ago and he agreed there is important work we can do together to help save lives and improve motorcycle safety.”