The MIC recently shared in its RideReport that more than 250 companies and organizations, along with several MIC members, including OEMs, dealers, and consultants, joined the Outdoor Recreation Roundtable, the Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership, and the Outdoor Alliance, in a letter to the U.S. Senate urging the passage of the Expanding Public Lands Outdoor Recreation Experiences Act.

Yamaha-Wolverine-x2-1000. Photo courtesy of Yamaha

“This EXPLORE Act would revolutionize the $1.1 trillion outdoor recreation economy and pave the way for its continued growth,” the letter stated. “It will transform how Americans access and enjoy their public lands and waters by streamlining permitting processes to ease burdens on outfitters and guides, improving access to recreational opportunities, ensuring access to green spaces in underserved communities, developing and completing long-range trails, and investing in rural communities. The EXPLORE Act would support rural economies, communities, and our American quality of life. It streamlines efficiencies and updates processes that are critical to five million American jobs and over half of all Americans who get outdoors.”

The letter highlighted the bipartisan support for the EXPLORE Act, which passed in the U.S. House of Representatives in April.

“This bipartisan legislation would appropriately meet the increased demand for access to the outdoors while also protecting public lands and waters for future use,” the letter to the Senate stated. “The American outdoor recreation business, conservation, and user community is eager for the Senate to pass this bipartisan and bicameral legislation. We have waited decades for some of these provisions to become law and without this important legislation, antiquated policies remain a risk to our industry and those seeking to experience the outdoors.”

Just this month, the Senate unanimously passed a resolution designating June 2024 as Great Outdoors Month, which the Outdoor Recreation Roundtable hopes will spur passage of the EXPLORE Act.

“We are incredibly excited about Great Outdoors Month and the thousands of events that happen around the country,” said Jessica Wahl Turner, president of the Outdoor Recreation Roundtable. “There is nothing more supportive of the $1.1 trillion recreation economy, and the five million American workers who rely on it, that the Senate can do this month than pass the EXPLORE Act.”