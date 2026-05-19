North Carolina Dealers Association meeting shows impact on legislation

By Dave McMahon

This article originally appeared in the May issue of Powersports Business.

Powersports dealers in North Carolina have shown their organizational strength for years via their support of the NC Motorcycle Dealers Association. With President Chris Brewer (Brewer Cycles) at the helm, the NCMDA is among the top two most productive associations in the country, alongside Texas.

Powersports dealers in North Carolina have shown their organizational strength for years via their support of the NC Motorcycle Dealers Association. (Photo: Dave McMahon)

So it was no surprise that the speaker lineup at the NCMDA Winter Meeting at the Washington Duke Inn and Golf Club in March featured State Sen. Steve Jarvis. In 2021, Jarvis worked alongside Kyle Wrightenberry (Unseen Pass), Brewer and the NCMDA to gain support for the eventual laws that allow outfitted side-by-sides to be street legal in North Carolina by bringing a modified UTV to the State Legislature. Politicians buckled in for their demo ride. When the wind blew their ties one way and their hair the other during the ride, dealers in the state were nearly assured that a successful passage of the bill was pending. The lawmakers’ smiles said it all. Jarvis also guided the successful ATV/side-by-side titling bill.

Today, it’s not uncommon for dealerships in the state to sell a variety of street-legal accessories like turn signals, horns, and windshields when a side-by-side is purchased. In fact, it’s a penetration rate of anywhere from 30% to 50%, according to dealers we talked to. And for those additional lines on the Purchase Order, North Carolina dealers can thank the NCMDA. So, if your dealership is not yet a member, head on over to NCMDA.com to join.

Jarvis and Brewer pointed out at the Durham meeting that they will now be tag-teaming efforts to lower the state’s tax rate on powersports vehicles, which at 7-plus percent on a big-ticket side-by-side can make prospective buyers consider making their purchase from a dealership in a neighboring state in order to save thousands of dollars.

“That’s our main goal now – decreasing the tax rate. The prices of side-by-side vehicles are so expensive that the tax rate adds thousands of dollars to certain units.” — Chris Brewer

Senator Jarvis will also be trying to add dirt bikes to the titling legislation.

And dealers appear to be catching on that the NCMDA brings influence to the Capitol, which is likely why an impressive number of statewide dealerships were represented at the meeting.

“It’s great to have legislators in attendance who support powersports dealerships,” said NCMDA Vice President Justin Alpiser of Team Powersports. “It’s helpful to talk about our concerns because we’re an important part of our local economic engines.”

The barstool chatter included January and February sales results that were, in general, positive and strong.

A sprucing up that might as well be called a complete interior renovation at the Garner location of Team Powersports certainly has helped customers take notice. From new flooring to slatwall and more, there’s plenty for customers to notice.

“It’s like walking into a new store,” Alpiser said. “We figured it was going to be nice, but yeah, it really turns your head when you walk in compared to the old space.”

The meeting

Rider’s Advantage and Synchrony teamed up to sponsor cocktails and hors d’oeuvres on March 14. It started with a great two days of successful planning and preparation by NCMDA Executive Director Lisa Brewer.

The meeting started at 8:45 a.m. on March 15, with registration, check-in, and coffee sponsored by Farris Insurance and Live Oak Dealer Services. The general membership meeting included Jarvis taking the stage to discuss legislative issues that are of concern to dealership owners.

The lineup also featured speakers representing First National Bank, Federated Insurance, Rider’s Advantage, Triangle Risk Advisors, Live Oak Dealer Services, Motorsports Marketing Group, Synchrony, Torque Group, Farris Insurance, Aegis Powersports, Law Tigers, Sport Bike Chic, Vitu, ZiiDMS, Sheffield Financial, and B.U.D.S. Foundation.

Door prizes sponsored by Triangle Risk Advisors, Synchrony, Torque Group, Sheffield Financial, and ZiiDMS brought a late afternoon close to the day. Federated, First National Bank, and Aegis sponsored a catered southwestern luncheon buffet.

After they join the NCMDA, North Carolina dealers are encouraged to become members of the PowersportsDealerShowcase – North Carolina Collective, a private LinkedIn group that I host. Send an email to DaveMcMahon68@gmail.com to get your invitation to join. State-specific surveys, polls, articles, videos, and more content have been viewed more than 200 times by members of the NC Collective. The NC Collective has more members than any other in the state.

Contact McMahon at Dave.McMahon@Ready2Ridemobile.com.