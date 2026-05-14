Kymco extends protection program for dealers

KymcoUSA has relaunched its extended protection program, which it says gives dealers an easy way to increase per-unit revenue while delivering added value and peace of mind to customers.

The updated program features flexible coverage terms, simplified enrollment, and new add-on protection options designed to support dealership sales efforts and improve the ownership experience.

Kymco dealer benefits

Increased F&I opportunities

Fast, streamlined enrollment

Flexible coverage options that are easy to present and sell

Transferable protection that adds resale value

Dedicated internal support from Cornerstone for dealer assistance and claims guidance

In addition to extended coverage, dealers can also offer the following:

Guaranteed Asset Protection: Helps protect customers financially in the event of a total loss.

Helps protect customers financially in the event of a total loss. Tire & Wheel Protection: Covers eligible road hazard damage, creating an easy value-add opportunity at the point of sale.

The dealer protection program extension comes on the heels of Kymco making other major moves in the last 12 months. The manufacturer unveiled three new vehicles — the all-new AK550i Premium touring scooter, and its urban commuters, the Downtown GT 125i and 350i. Last year the OEM also brought back longtime executive Frank Yang as interim CEO

The relaunch also includes enhanced backend support and improved claims processing to help create a smoother experience for both dealers and consumers. To learn more about the program, visit here. Current Kymco dealers can contact their district sales manager or visit the dealer portal for program details and enrollment information. Become a Kymco dealer here.