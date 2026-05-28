Plessner: The invisible competitive advantage

By Jan Plessner

This article originally appeared in the April edition of Powersports Business.

I recently worked with two dealership sales manager candidates who appeared completely different on paper. One had over 20 years in the powersports industry, while the other had just three.

They lived 20 hours apart, grew up in entirely different environments, and took very different paths into the business.

Yet within minutes of talking to each of them, I realized they shared the same trait. A trait that frequently predicts success in this industry more effectively than experience alone. Energy.

After my first hour-long video screening calls with them (separately and confidentially, of course), I marveled at how different they were and how fortunate I felt to have them both enter my orbit on the same day.

“I must be doing something right,” I thought.

I experienced it firsthand during our virtual meeting and hoped that both hiring managers and store owners would notice and feel the energy as well. Lucky me, they did. And that’s when something clicked.

I interview about twenty-five candidates a week via video. After low-energy calls, I sometimes step away for a few minutes. I’ll get some fresh air, stretch for a moment, or pet the dog before the next conversation.

When I finish an interview with a candidate who brings genuine positive energy to the conversation, I feel more focused, more optimistic, and the pace of my day picks up immediately. It’s amazing how quickly positive energy transfers from one person to another.

Energy, good or bad, is highly contagious.

The working interview

After the more seasoned candidate suggested an on‑site “working” visit at my client’s dealership, he called me after his shift.

When I asked him what the vibe was like when he first arrived, he laughed. “It was a morgue until I got there and showed them how to bring the energy up.”

He went on to explain that the day started slowly, but once he jumped in and began working with the team, momentum quickly followed. By the end of the visit, they had closed a half-dozen deals and collected a deposit on number seven.

His ability to read the environment, interpret the numbers, and coach team members on the fly didn’t surprise me. What impressed me most was how quickly he turned the energy on the sales floor with leading by example.

Recognizing qualifications on a resume has become second nature for me, but a person’s energy doesn’t always come across. That’s one of the reasons why we use video call platforms for our screening calls.

Energy is a leadership skill

Teams mirror the energy of leadership, and customers feel it the moment they walk into your store. The atmosphere in a store can feel alive and welcoming or flat, disengaged, or, even worse, tense.

When good energy levels are high, sales teams communicate more effectively. Managers resolve issues more quickly, momentum increases, and customers are more at ease.

When bad energy is present, the opposite happens. People disengage. Conversations shorten. Customers can feel it immediately and may start to shut down.

Energy influences nearly every aspect of dealership performance: customer experience, team morale, decision‑making, and resilience when traffic slows or problems arise.

Energy is not soft leadership. It is a performance multiplier. “Energy is invisible, but everyone feels it.”

Culture boosts energy

The best dealerships intentionally create environments where energy grows.

Elaborate programs or expensive initiatives are not required. In most cases, it comes down to leadership habits: encouraging professional growth, mentoring younger employees, recognizing effort and progress, and leading by example.

Personal energy

I’ve entered my sixth decade, and protecting my own energy has become increasingly important. Running, cycling, hiking, and strength training are now part of my routine. As we get older, maintaining muscle and mobility isn’t optional if we want to stay active, effective, and healthy.

These habits influence far more than physical health. They affect how we think, react, and lead.

When leaders bring optimism, curiosity, and enthusiasm into the workplace, that energy spreads. And the same principle applies to everyone on the team.

Energy starts with daily habits

People often underestimate how much daily habits influence mental performance. Hydration, nutrition, sleep, and regular movement play a major role in cognitive clarity and emotional regulation. In a dealership environment where decisions happen quickly and customer interactions matter, that clarity makes a real difference.

A tired salesperson misses buying signals. A stressed manager reacts rather than responds. A fatigued technician is more likely to make mistakes.

When people take care of their health, their decision-making improves. Their patience improves. Their communication improves.

Dealerships that support healthier habits often see practical benefits as well. Employees who prioritize their health tend to miss fewer days of work. They show up more focused, more engaged, and better able to handle the demands of the job.

High performance starts here

That brings me back to the two candidates I mentioned earlier. Their backgrounds were different. Their experience levels were different. Their paths into the industry were completely different.

But the positive energy they bring to every conversation and to their future employers is consistent, remarkable, and pleasantly contagious.

In this industry, we spend a lot of time evaluating experience, performance metrics, technical skills, and product knowledge. Those things matter.

But the leaders who consistently build winning teams understand that energy is not just a personality trait. It is a competitive advantage.