20/20 Custom Molded Plastics earns Yamaha Supplier Award

20/20 Custom Molded Plastics has received the 2026 Yamaha Supplier Award, marking the third time the Ohio-based manufacturer has earned the recognition from Yamaha Motor Corporation.

The award was presented during Yamaha’s 2026 Supplier Conference held on May 5 in Peachtree, Georgia. (Photo: 20/20 Custom Molded Plastics/Facebook)

According to company officials, 20/20 Custom Molded Plastics was one of only six suppliers worldwide recognized by Yamaha this year. Yamaha currently works with 182 suppliers globally, including 112 in the United States.

Chad Adams, president of 20/20 Custom Molded Plastics, said the company previously earned the award in 2011 and 2014.

“Being able to deliver a quality product on time makes us stand out and has given us opportunities to be awarded new work from Yamaha,” says Chad Adams, president of 20/20 Custom Molded Plastics. “It could not have been achieved without the efforts of everyone at 20/20, all of whom maintain standards of excellence every single day.”

The company’s flagship manufacturing facility in Holiday City, Ohio, produces footrests for Yamaha golf carts and side-by-side off-road vehicles. Additional facilities are located in Georgia and Indiana.

Yamaha supplier award criteria

Yamaha’s Supplier Award is based on strict quality and delivery benchmarks. To qualify, suppliers must maintain:

The Ohio-based plastics company produces footrests for Yamaha golf carts and side-by-side off-road vehicles. (Yamaha file photo)

Fewer than 65 defective parts per million shipped

No supplier corrective action requests (SCARs)

100% labeling accuracy

At least 99.5% on-time delivery performance

According to the company, 20/20 Custom Molded Plastics recorded zero defective parts during 2025 while shipping approximately 83,000 parts to Yamaha. The company also achieved 100% delivery performance across 1,020 shipments and maintained perfect labeling accuracy.

Adams said the company’s engineering department is also developing additional projects for potential future partnerships with Yamaha.

Founded in 1999, 20/20 Custom Molded Plastics specializes in structural foam molding and manufactures plastic components for customers across North America. The company is part of Inteplast Group, a global plastics and paper products manufacturer headquartered in New Jersey.