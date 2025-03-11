Yamaha reveals new five-seater LFP golf carts in Japan

Yamaha Motor has announced that it will launch new five-seater electric golf carts, the G30Es and G31EPs, in Japan in June 2025.

The new five-seater electric golf carts – G30Es and G31EPs – will be launched in Japan in June 2025. (Photos: Yamaha Motor Corp.)

The new lineup consists of the electromagnetically guided G30Es and the manually operated G31EPs, equipped with a newly developed lithium-ion battery and a vehicle control unit. In addition to the inherent quietness of an electric vehicle, Yamaha says adopting a high-performance AC motor with superior speed and torque control provides a more powerful, smooth, and stable ride.

The lithium-ion battery is an in-house development that is fully designed and manufactured by Yamaha.

The lithium-ion battery is an in-house Yamaha Motor development that is fully designed and manufactured by the company. Yamaha says it achieved high reliability and an extended lifespan by using lithium iron phosphate (LFP) materials for its cells. Two battery options are available for the new golf cars: 4 kWh and 6 kWh, allowing users to choose based on driving range, course characteristics, and play style.

The Vehicle Control Unit (VCU) optimally manages the Motor Control Unit (MCU) for the drive motor, achieving high efficiency and output. According to the company, combining a regenerative braking system and an AC motor reduces power consumption by approximately 30% compared to previous models.

In 2025, Yamaha Motor will celebrate its 50th anniversary in the golf car business. The G30Es and G31EPs mark a new starting point for its Low Speed Mobility (LSM) business as it moves into the next 50 years.

The company is also planning to introduce both models to the Taiwanese market at a later date.