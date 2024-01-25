Yamaha to display hydrogen golf car concept at PGA Show

Yamaha Motor announced that its golf cart division (YGC) has developed a hydrogen-powered engine golf car concept model, the Drive H2. The concept model is the first of its kind and is currently on display at the PGA Show in Orlando, Florida, one of the golf industry’s largest events.

Yamaha has been working on hydrogen technology for combustion engines for about five years, and the Drive H2 is its latest concept. (Photo: Yamaha, Youtube)

The Drive H2 is based on Yamaha’s Drive2 Concierge4, a four-seater golf car sold mainly in the U.S. market. Hydrogen engines are internal combustion engines that can make use of existing technologies without emitting CO2 during the combustion process. Yamaha says it is conducting research and development of this technology as it has the potential to achieve both the continued use of internal combustion engines and decarbonization.

The heart of the Drive H2 is the two high-pressure hydrogen tanks (25L each) positioned under the driver’s seat and on the back of the rear seat. This concept is Yamaha’s latest foray into hydrogen engines as the company promotes its efforts toward achieving decarbonization. In the past few years, Yamaha has partnered with other Japanese OEMs in an effort to develop hydrogen technology for combustion engines, with the likes of Toyota and Kawasaki joining the effort.

The Drive H2 is based on Yamaha’s Drive2 Concierge4, a four-seater golf car sold mainly in the U.S. market.

The PGA Show is the rallying point of the year for the business of golf. The event is held every January and remains a trade-only event, not open to the public from January 24 to 26.