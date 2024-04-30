Mattracks partners with Kick’n Up Kountry for 21st year

Mattracks has joined forces with Kick’n Up Kountry (KUK) in preparation for its highly anticipated 2024 music festival. Kick’n Up Kountry, which takes place annually at its permanent home at Wagon Wheel Ridge in Karlstad, Minnesota, will be celebrating its 21st birthday this summer largely thanks to Mattracks and its growing number of additional promotional partners. Mattracks, the inventor and manufacturer of rubber track conversion systems, has maintained its position as Kick’n Up Kountry’s largest promotional partner since the festival’s inception in 2004.

Pictured is the Kick’n Up Kountry stage at the 2023 festival. Photo courtesy of KUK

Every year, Mattracks goes to great lengths to help Kick’n Up Kountry ensure that the next festival will be better than the year before. The local and global manufacturer focuses its efforts on KUK infrastructure, advertising, planning and everything in between. Mattracks also plays a vital role in the maintenance, operation and addition of exciting attractions at AdventureWorld, the Midwest’s top theme park destination conveniently located on the grounds of Wagon Wheel Ridge. AdventureWorld was built especially for Hopes, Dreams & Smiles. This non-profit organization allows children with life-threatening illnesses and their families to attend an all-inclusive trip to Kick’n Up Kountry.

So far, Kick’n Up Kountry’s 21st birthday is turning out to look brighter than ever. Set to take place June 12-15, the 2024 star lineup features the likes of Lady A, Parmalee, Josh Turner, Diamond Rio, Lanco, The Kentucky Headhunters, Warrant, Lita Ford, Firehouse and many more! Kick’n Up Kountry 2024 tickets and camping are available now.

“Bringing the community closer together is an aspect that’s always been important to me, and I’m proud to say that Mattracks has been involved with this wonderful community event for the past 21 years,” says Glen Brazier, founder and CEO of Mattracks. “Together, let’s make 2024 Kick’n Up Kountry’s best year yet!”