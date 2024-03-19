Mattracks, the inventor and manufacturer of the original rubber track conversion system, is celebrating its 30th year in business. Mattracks was first designed, patented and released to the public in 1994 by Glen Brazier with the inspiration from his then 11-year-old son Matt.

Three decades ago, no rubber track conversion system existed in any market. Matt Brazier drew a large truck with tracks in place of tires and asked his dad, “Can we make something like this?” From there, a revolutionary product and an entire industry were born.

Mattracks Founder & CEO Glen Brazier (Left) and Original Concept Creator Matt Brazier (Right) kneel next to the original Mattracks Model 86. This photo was featured in a 1996 article by the Grand Forks Herald titled “Mattracks a sketching success.” Photo courtesy of Mattracks

The original Mattracks model was built exclusively for full-sized pickups, transforming them into a dual-purpose machine with never-before-seen tank-like features. One huge advantage of the company’s revolutionary track design remains the “conversion” aspect, allowing the vehicle user to conveniently switch from tires to tracks or vice versa in under an hour. Mattracks soon caught the eye of numerous high-profile media outlets looking to cover the innovation and the floodgates to the world and the international market were opened.

Three decades later, Mattracks is widely recognized for being the first rubber track manufacturer and its exceptional product quality, safety and service. The company is headquartered in Karlstad, Minnesota, and provides for hundreds of thousands of customers across 150 countries and all seven continents. The company’s product line has experienced significant growth and continual innovation with over 170 different models and counting. Today, Mattracks rubber track conversion systems are manufactured for virtually any multi-axle vehicle including ATVs, UTVs, SUVs, trucks, heavy-duty agricultural and construction equipment, the military and even the motion picture industry.

Mattracks Special Operations Coordinator & Original Concept Creator Matt Brazier (Left) and Mattracks Founder & CEO Glen Brazier (Right) stand next to the company’s 100,000th shipped track system on December 17, 2021.

“There have been a great many milestones taken place since the inception of Mattracks, but 30 years of innovation is the one I’m perhaps most proud of,” says Glen Brazier, founder and CEO of Mattracks. “We’ve come a long way. What began as a piece of my son’s childhood imagination has taken a life all its own, transforming into a product that has solved traction-related challenges all across the world as well as an entire industry. I’m proud to say that 30 years is just the beginning for Mattracks.”

Visit the Mattracks website to view a timeline highlighting the company’s 30 years of innovation.

Over 170 Mattracks track conversion models are available.