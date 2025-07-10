Suzuki named Marque of the Year for AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days

Suzuki Motor USA announced it will be the official Marque of the Year of this year’s Permco AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days, taking place July 25-27 at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio.

The 2025 AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days’ Marque of the Year will be Suzuki Motor USA. (Photo: AMA).

“Suzuki is one of the most noteworthy motorcycle brands in the world, and we are delighted to welcome them as one of our partners for AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days this year,” says AMA Business Development Manager Michael Kula. “There will certainly be plenty of Suzuki enthusiasts at VMD this year, and the brand will be heavily engrained in all that we do during the event.”

Founded in Japan in 1909, Suzuki has become one of the more recognizable powersports brands in the world, with a wide range of motorcycles, ATVs, and marine vehicles. Currently, Suzuki is celebrating two milestones: 50 years of the Suzuki RM series and 40 years of the GSX-R series. The company says historical Suzuki models will be on display at this year’s VMD to commemorate the legacy of these popular model lines.

“AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days is a dream for vintage enthusiasts, with incredible classic bikes all over the Mid-Ohio grounds. We cannot wait to attend this year’s event with our Suzuki Ride Experience activation and catch up with the tens of thousands of riders at VMD.” — Doug Chapman, communications lead, Suzuki.

Suzuki will be on site at Vintage Motorcycle Days with demo rides and historic bikes, giving riders a chance to try out the latest releases from the marque while admiring the glory of previous bikes produced by the brand.

Presented by Turn 14 Distribution, VMD draws tens of thousands of vintage motorcycle enthusiasts annually to celebrate and honor the history of motorcycling in America. It offers opportunities for all riders of all backgrounds with vintage racing in various disciplines. VMD also features the largest motorcycle swap meet in North America, the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame bike show, vendor displays, and more.

Visit VintageMotorcycleDays.com/ , or follow the VMD social media channels on Facebook and Instagram to stay updated on all things Vintage Motorcycle Days.