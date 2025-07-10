Colorado dealership announces huge Polaris clearance event

Sun Powersports, located in Thornton and recognized as one of Colorado’s largest powersports dealers, announced its Polaris Factory Authorized Clearance event, a limited-time sale on all remaining 2024 Polaris ATVs and side-by-sides, including rebates of up to $4,000.

“We’re pulling out all the stops for this Polaris Factory Authorized Clearance,” says Mark Kite, dealer principal for Sun Powersports. “We know our customers are looking for incredible value, and with rebates up to $4,000 on every remaining 2024 Polaris ATVs and side-by-side, this is the perfect opportunity to get the ride of your dreams.”

The clearance event features price reductions across the entire 2024 Polaris lineup that are still in stock. Sun Powersports is located at 8877 N. Washington St., Thornton, Colorado. You can also browse inventory from home, as all available models and deal information can also be found online at www.sunpowersports.com.