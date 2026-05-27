AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame announces 2026 nominees

The AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame has announced 16 nominees for the Hall of Fame Class of 2026, which features industry leaders in competitive and non-competitive fields, and behind-the-scenes contributors.

The Hall of Fame selection committee identified 16 nominees from various areas of influence within the motorcycling community. This year’s categories include: Ambassadors, Industry, Design & Engineering, Leadership & Rights, Dirt Track, Motocross & Supercross, Off-Road, Road Racing, and Specialty Competition.

Voting for the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Class of 2026 will be decided by past Hall of Fame inductees, AMA and American Motorcycle Heritage Foundation board of directors, members of the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Category Selection Committees, and AMA Life Members. Voting closes on June 10. Those eligible to vote may do so here.

This year’s 16 nominees include:

Competition

Russell Bobbitt (Off-Road): Renowned off-road racer known for his technical precision in the woods. Representing KTM, Bobbitt won five AMA National Enduro Series championships.

(Off-Road): Renowned off-road racer known for his technical precision in the woods. Representing KTM, Bobbitt won five AMA National Enduro Series championships. Damon Bradshaw (Motocross/Supercross): Known for his aggressive style and raw speed, Bradshaw signed with Yamaha at just 15, and later became the youngest rider to win an AMA Supercross race.

(Motocross/Supercross): Known for his aggressive style and raw speed, Bradshaw signed with Yamaha at just 15, and later became the youngest rider to win an AMA Supercross race. Udo Gietl (Road Racing): Put BMW on the performance map with his efforts with the Bulter & Smith R90S racing machines that won the inaugural AMA Superbike race at Daytona

(Road Racing): Put BMW on the performance map with his efforts with the Bulter & Smith R90S racing machines that won the inaugural AMA Superbike race at Daytona Jake Johnson (Dirt Track): He earned AMA Flat Track Rookie of the Year honors, twice captured AMA Grand National Singles Championships, and won back-to-back Grand National Championships.

(Dirt Track): He earned AMA Flat Track Rookie of the Year honors, twice captured AMA Grand National Singles Championships, and won back-to-back Grand National Championships. Mike Penland (Specialty Competition): Nicknamed the “Quadfather,” Penland won 12 GNCC National titles and more than 400 National Championship events.

(Specialty Competition): Nicknamed the “Quadfather,” Penland won 12 GNCC National titles and more than 400 National Championship events. Brent Thompson (Dirt Track): On Triumph and Harley-Davidson bikes, he captured 16 AMA Grand National wins and two Grand National Championship titles.

(Dirt Track): On Triumph and Harley-Davidson bikes, he captured 16 AMA Grand National wins and two Grand National Championship titles. Belen Wagner (Specialty Competition): Daughter of AMA Hall of Famer Wiltz Wagner, Belen is a staple of land speed competition at the Bonneville Salt Flats, collecting more than 69 records.

(Specialty Competition): Daughter of AMA Hall of Famer Wiltz Wagner, Belen is a staple of land speed competition at the Bonneville Salt Flats, collecting more than 69 records. Dave Zanotti (Dirt Track): He has collected four AMA Grand National Championships and 31 AMA Grand National event wins as a tuner.

Non-Competition

Selvaraj Narayana (Industry): He helped KTM in the early ’90s and was instrumental in developing the Austrian company’s rise to prominence in Supercross and Motocross.

(Industry): He helped KTM in the early ’90s and was instrumental in developing the Austrian company’s rise to prominence in Supercross and Motocross. Gary Sellers (Leadership & Rights): Sellers was one of the founding members of ABATE of Ohio and served as legislative agent for the organization for a decade.

(Leadership & Rights): Sellers was one of the founding members of ABATE of Ohio and served as legislative agent for the organization for a decade. Buddy Stubbs (Ambassadors): A multidisciplined racer, Harley-Davidson dealer, and movie stunt driver, Stubbs also supported several children’s charities, raising close to $2 million.

(Ambassadors): A multidisciplined racer, Harley-Davidson dealer, and movie stunt driver, Stubbs also supported several children’s charities, raising close to $2 million. Dale Walker (Design & Engineering): Walker produced top-tier products for racers, including a clutch-less air shifter and an engine management system.

Well-Qualified

Eraldo Ferracci (Road Racing): He became a national championship-winning road racer and, after moving from Italy to the U.S., a record-setting drag racer.

(Road Racing): He became a national championship-winning road racer and, after moving from Italy to the U.S., a record-setting drag racer. Richard Gross (Dirt Track): He was a master tuner for the Indian Wrecking Crew that dominated dirt-track racing during the 1950s.

(Dirt Track): He was a master tuner for the Indian Wrecking Crew that dominated dirt-track racing during the 1950s. Richard Uhl (Design & Engineering): Dealer who modified Honda bikes into woods- and trail-capable off-road machines, leading to the development of the Trail 90 and Trail 110.

(Design & Engineering): Dealer who modified Honda bikes into woods- and trail-capable off-road machines, leading to the development of the Trail 90 and Trail 110. Charles Umbenhauer (Leadership & Rights): Has devoted more than 30 years to motorcyclist advocacy in Pennsylvania, working to safeguard funding for rider education, ensure voluntary adult helmet use, reduce tolls for motorcycles, and secure motorcycle parking at state-owned facilities.

The AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Class of 2026 will be announced shortly after voting is closed, and the class will be celebrated at the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Sept. 10 in Pickerington, Ohio.

Tickets for the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony are available for purchase here.