Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride raises over $7.5M during record-setting event

The annual Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride took place on May 17 and brought together 123,600 riders across 1,071 rides in 109 countries, making it the highest number of rides in the event’s history.

Triumph riders accounted for the largest single group of participants, with 26,850 riders taking part globally, collectively raising a record $2.4M. (Photo: Triumph)

A total of $7.53 million was raised, surpassing last year’s total of $7.3 million. The funds were raised to support global programs in prostate cancer research, early detection, and men’s mental health. Since its launch in 2012, The DGR has raised more than $68 million worldwide.

As the Global Motorcycle Partner since 2014, Triumph supports The DGR through rider engagement, dealer activation, fundraising incentives and exclusive product collaborations. Triumph riders accounted for the largest single group of participants, with 26,850 riders taking part globally, collectively raising a record $2.4M.

“This is our 13th year as the official motorcycle partner of The DGR, bringing riders together in style, community, and purpose,” says Paul Stroud, Triumph’s chief commercial officer. “With the support of our Team Triumph ambassadors, it’s inspiring to see Triumph owners around the world taking part and raising record sums to contribute to the continued success of this remarkable event.”

This year’s event also recognized leading individual fundraisers and contributors from across the global DGR community.

Prize winners and top fundraisers