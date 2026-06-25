Honda remembers Ray Blank and his industry-shaping leadership

American Honda released a June 25 statement regarding the recent death of former senior vice president of its motorcycle division, Ray Blank.

Blank’s tenure with Honda included multiple influential leadership roles during a period of significant growth for the OEM’s motorcycle business. (Photos: American Honda)

Blank helped guide Honda and influence the powersports industry for nearly three decades before his retirement in 2012. His tenure included multiple influential leadership roles during a period of significant growth for the motorcycle business.

A New Jersey native, Blank was fascinated by all things mechanical, riding motorcycles since his teens and earning his private pilot license. He graduated from GMI Engineering and Management Institute before returning to New Jersey to begin his career at Volkswagen/Porsche/Audi. He worked at American Honda’s automobile division in 1983 before transitioning to the motorcycle division a few years later. Blank ascended quickly, eventually taking on the vice president of powersports role.

Blank coined Honda’s “Performance First” tagline and was a driving force for new-product development, championing models like the Valkyrie Rune. A passionate believer in the importance of racing, Blank was instrumental in supporting Nicky Hayden’s Honda career in AMA Superbike and MotoGP, culminating in Hayden’s 2006 premier-class World Championship. He also played a key role in bringing AMA Supercross and Motocross Champion Ricky Carmichael to Honda.

In addition to his work guiding Honda, Blank sat on the American Motorcyclist Association’s Board of Directors for 17 years and, for a short time, on the AMA Pro Racing Board. He served the Motorcycle Industry Council for more than 25 years, including two years on its board of directors.

“Honda is indebted to Ray for his visionary leadership during a very important era for the company,” says Bill Savino, American Honda’s director and powersports division lead. “His influence extended far beyond Honda, helping shape the direction of the entire powersports industry, and he oversaw many projects whose impacts are still felt today. Ray approached his work as a calling, and he had the confidence to commit to daring projects — and time and time again, he was proven right. Our thoughts are with his family and friends.”

Blank is survived by his sons Cody, Erik, and Justin.