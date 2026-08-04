Around the same time as Yamaha announced it would end in-house side-by-side production at its Georgia manufacturing plant, Polaris unveiled a 2027 off-road lineup that underscores its investment in the category. Leading the launch is the all-new RZR Pro R Boost, which Polaris claims delivers an industry-leading 275 horsepower, along with new drivetrain technology for the XPEDITION and a value-priced Sportsman 500 ATV.

The biggest news is the launch of the 2027 RZR Pro R Boost, which Polaris claims is the industry’s most powerful production side-by-side, featuring a new 2.0-liter ProStar Fury turbocharged engine producing 275 horsepower. (Photos: Polaris)

The biggest news is the launch of the 2027 RZR Pro R Boost, which Polaris claims is the industry’s most powerful production side-by-side. Powered by a new 2.0-liter ProStar Fury turbocharged engine producing 275 horsepower, the vehicle features upgraded cooling, a stronger driveline, reinforced transmission components and revised CVT tuning to handle the increased output. The model also adds Apple CarPlay compatibility, updated DYNAMIX suspension technology and will be available in two- and four-seat configurations beginning in November with a starting MSRP of $49,999.

Entry-level buyers

For dealers looking to reach entry-level buyers, Polaris is adding the Sportsman 500, a new utility ATV positioned in the value segment with a starting MSRP of $6,999. Standard equipment includes 11.5 inches of ground clearance, auto-locking all-wheel drive, a 2,500-pound winch, LED lighting, aluminum wheels and compatibility with many existing Sportsman 600 accessories. Dealer shipments are scheduled to begin in September.

For dealers looking to reach entry-level buyers, Polaris is adding the Sportsman 500, a new utility ATV positioned in the value segment with a starting MSRP of $6,999.

Category shakeup

The announcement comes as the competitive landscape in the side-by-side segment continues to shift. Yamaha said Aug. 4 it will discontinue in-house side-by-side production at its Newnan, Georgia, manufacturing facility after the 2026 model year as part of a broader restructuring of its Outdoor Land Vehicle business. The company said it will remain in the SxS market but plans to refocus on product development while reallocating manufacturing resources to ATVs, golf cars and personal watercraft.

Another major introduction is a new pneumatic CVT developed in-house by Polaris for the 2027 XPEDITION called NUMATIX. The company says the air-pressure-controlled clutch system reduces cabin noise by up to 40% while providing smoother power delivery, optimized belt engagement and three selectable drive modes. The system also incorporates an onboard compressed-air system for inflating tires and powering air accessories. XPEDITION models equipped with NUMATIX begin shipping this month with pricing starting at $40,499.

In addition to the new models, Polaris announced that most 2027 Off Road vehicles will continue with a one-year factory limited warranty, while NorthStar models will receive a two-year limited warranty.