Big East: More than a consumer show

Continuing its 30-plus-year run as one of snowmobiling’s biggest offseason gatherings, the Big East Powersports Show is returning in 2026 to the New York State Fairgrounds Expo Center in Syracuse, New York, Oct. 2-3.

The Big East Powersports Show features the latest snowmobiles, ATVs, UTVs, motorcycles and more from brands like Arctic Cat, Polaris, Ski-Doo, Lynx, CFMOTO, Can-Am and Denago. (Staff photos)

A staple for riders on the East Coast for more than three decades, the Big East leans heavily into snowmobiling, with manufacturers, aftermarket companies, and clubs filling the aisles with the latest sleds, parts and accessories, as well as the inside scoop on snow-bound trails and destinations. Once again, Big East is a snow enthusiast’s first chance of the season to interact with the snowmobile community and begin making plans for next winter.

“It’s our 31st show, which is a testament to how successful Big East is,” says Mark Rosacker, vice president and national sales director for EPG Brand Acceleration, parent company of Snow Goer and Powersports Business, and the owner and operator of Big East.

What started as a snowmobile-first event, the Big East has evolved into something not just exclusive to the snowmobile community. And although snowmobiles remain an important segment, the show has recently embraced other powersports. In 2025, for instance, the show floor featured many on- and off-road motorcycles, ATVs, UTVs and e-bikes, reflecting the broadened interests of attendees.

“We like to think of the show as a celebration of not just snowmobiles, but all things powersports.” — Mark Rosacker

Now in its eighth year at the Expo Center, upstate New York provides the perfect backdrop for the Big East show. The community is passionate about their powersports in this region and, as Rosacker mentions, collective spirits are high right now, as the region is coming off two consecutive seasons of snowy weather.

“New York is a great powersports state overall, especially upstate, which is fantastic, with a lot of off-road and snowmobile enthusiasts up there,” Rosacker says. “And not to mention, that region is coming off its second-straight good snow season in a row, and dealers have had a really good couple of years, so consumers are excited.”

But the Big East is more than just a consumer show. Over the years, the show has beefed up the agenda with additions such as the Big East Classic vintage show, live music, scavenger hunts, youth activities, celebrity appearances, seminars and more.

The show is the perfect place to connect with local and national vendors, offering machines, gear, equipment, performance parts, trailers, accessories, services, and destination information for the coming winter.

As Rosacker explains, consumers’ expectations have changed. They’re not just at the show to buy. They are also looking to be entertained. That’s why the Big East has evolved into being more than a traditional consumer show, but instead something that gives snowmobilers a chance to break away from simply checking out the latest vehicles and gear.

“It’s not just about shopping anymore. It’s about being with other enthusiasts and being entertained. And since adding the fairgrounds as a venue eight years ago, we’ve been able to keep adding to the experience.”

Although this year’s slate of events has yet to be finalized, Rider Magazine’s “Ride With Rider” group ride through central New York will again take place. Additionally, Rider will be naming its 2026 Motorcycle of the Year, and Snow Goer will be recognizing its 2026 Snowmobile of the Year.

Yes, the Big East Powersports Show offers more than just your typical consumer show. But, at its core, it remains the premier off-season destination that connects enthusiasts with local and national vendors offering machines, gear, equipment, performance parts, trailers, accessories, services, and destination information for the coming winter. And that’s still important, Rosacker says. In an era of online retail, AI and everything else, getting together in front of customers still has merit.

“There’s still value in meeting face-to-face and getting the word out about new products and services,” Rosacker says. “Last year, a lot of vendors left happy, and there was a lot of excitement from consumers. Some people say shows can be pricey, but when done right, they can be very beneficial.”

You can purchase tickets to this year’s Big East Powersports Show by visiting its website.

Win a FREE booth for your dealership at the show

As part of the 2026 Big East Powersports Show marketing plan, EPG Acceleration brands — which include Powersports Business, Rider and Snow Goer — are asking area powersports dealers to help promote the show to their customers. The aim is to get as many regional dealers to participate by offering $5-off coupons at their location. The program is designed to drive riders to your dealership and get them excited about the Big East show.

Join our local dealer network and receive:

Online exposure: Featured listing and link on BigEastPowersportsShow.com.

Email reach: Inclusion in two targeted email blasts to riders within 200 miles of Syracuse.

Social boost: Name and link in three pre-show social media campaigns.

Free tickets: Four complimentary passes for you and your staff to the show.

Customer discounts: Your dealership will be an exclusive in-person location to grab $5 off coupons for the show – driving foot traffic and new customer engagement.

Your commitment is simple:

Email your customer list with the $5 off coupon offer

Post on your social media accounts that coupons are available at your store

Display the printed coupon stack in a visible location

Hang our Big East Powersports Show promotional poster

Let your team know about the offer and get customers excited about the show

This year’s Top-Performing Dealer (with the most coupons redeemed) earns a FREE 10×10 BOOTH at the 2027 show.

Email Mark Rosacker at mrosacker@epgacceleration.com, confirming your participation, if you are in. Send us your dealership logo and URL so we can include you in promotions, and we’ll mail you the coupons and poster.