Marshall Distributing founder Roger Marshall dies at 88

Roger W. Marshall, the entrepreneur who built Marshall Distributing into one of the powersports industry’s leading aftermarket parts and accessories distributors before selling the company to Western Power Sports (WPS) in 2014, died July 12 at his home in Sand Point, Michigan. He was 88.

Roger Marshall founded what would become Marshall Distributing after recognizing the growing demand for snowmobile parts during the sport’s rapid expansion in the late 1960s. He died July 12 at age 88. (Photo: Kranz Funeral Home)

Marshall founded what would become Marshall Distributing after recognizing the growing demand for snowmobile parts during the sport’s rapid expansion in the late 1960s. According to his obituary, he and his father purchased a John Deere farm equipment dealership in Cass City, Michigan, in 1964. Four years later, they established Marshall Plastic Company, manufacturing snowmobile windshields, tracks and other components from a small building behind the dealership.

The company issued its first catalog to snowmobile dealers in 1969 and steadily expanded alongside the powersports industry. Motorcycle parts and accessories were added in 1973, followed by ATV products in 1982 and personal watercraft parts and accessories in 1988. Over the following decades, Marshall Distributing grew into a major dealer-direct distributor with more than 100,000 aftermarket part numbers serving powersports dealerships across North America.

To support its growth, the company opened an East Coast distribution center in Clifton Park, New York, in 2004, followed by a Sparks, Nevada, warehouse in 2009, allowing it to provide faster delivery to dealers nationwide.

In November 2014, Powersports Business reported that Western Power Sports had acquired Marshall Distributing, creating one of the industry’s largest aftermarket distribution networks. At the time, WPS President Craig Shoemaker said the acquisition would strengthen the company’s ability to serve dealers by expanding product availability, geographic reach and distribution capabilities. Marshall remained widely respected for building a family-owned business that earned the loyalty of dealers throughout the powersports industry.

Over the following decades, Marshall Distributing grew into a major dealer-direct distributor with more than 100,000 aftermarket part numbers serving powersports dealerships across North America. The company was acquired by WPS in 2014.

Born July 13, 1937, in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, Marshall graduated from Cass City High School before earning a bachelor’s degree from Michigan State University. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1960 to 1966 and was an accomplished pilot, flying actively for nearly three decades.

Beyond his business accomplishments, Marshall was deeply involved in his community. He served with the Cass City Rotary Club, was named Cass City Citizen of the Year in 2001, chaired the board of Hills & Dales General Hospital, and supported numerous local organizations. He was also an avid snowmobile racer, motorcyclist, boater and lifelong Michigan State athletics supporter.

Marshall is survived by his wife of 64 years, Linda; daughters Jeanne Huddleston and Kathy Sims; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and several extended family members.

Funeral services took place on July 16 at Cass City United Methodist Church. The family has requested that memorial contributions be made to Cass City Promise in lieu of flowers.